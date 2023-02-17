Here’s why your Paramount+ bill is about to go up

Paramount+ subscribers will soon see their monthly rates go up, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Slated to go into effect later this year, the price hike is due in part to the streaming platform’s ongoing integration with Showtime—a move that will result in a write-down of more than a billion dollars for parent company Paramount Global.

The platform’s premium plan (which includes Showtime content) will jump from $9.99 per month to $11.99. The essential plan, which is supported by advertising, will go up $1 a month, from $4.99 to $5.99.

By contrast, Netflix’s ad-support subscription tier starts at $6.99 a month; Hulu’s starts at $7.99; HBO Max’s starts at $9.99.

Paramount Global’s most recent earnings report, released yesterday, reported almost 10 million new subscribers in the last quarter of 2022, owing to the breakout success of content like Top Gun: Maverick and Yellowstone.