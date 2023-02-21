Tiny cars are all the rage in European cities. Could they ever work in America?

BY Talib Visram6 minute read

In the world of tiny cars, there’s no shortage of acronyms. There’s the LSV, the LEV, the NEV, and the LUV. Then, there are microcars and minicars; quadricycles and autocycles. And, of course, the good old-fashioned golf cart.

While each is slightly distinct, they all refer to a miniature electric vehicle too small to be classified as a passenger car, but popular in European cities for their affordability, convenience, and lower carbon footprint. In the U.S., daintier vehicles are more golf cart-adjacent, moving at lower speeds and usually in suburban communities. But mixing them more broadly into urban transportation systems is challenging, due to safety concerns and the sprawling structure of many American cities. [Photo: Luvly] Later this year, Swedish company Luvly will launch its first model, the Luvly O. It will roll out first in Stockholm, then possibly in cities including Paris, Milan, and Madrid. For all intents and purposes, it looks like a car, but much smaller, at 9×5 feet in size. But CEO Håkan Lutz is adamant not to call it a car, rather a term the company coined: an LUV—light urban vehicle (hence, Luvly). [Photo: Luvly] Lutz does that purposely to distance it from regular cars, which he says aren’t doing what they need to—in fact, they’re doing too much. “What you have had is something far in excess of what you actually use it for,” he says. The average European uses a car for 33 km (21 miles) a day, carrying one to two people, in a city, at slow speeds. For that, he says, “the car is just fantastically over the top.”

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

As growing research shows, even electric vehicles are tough on the environment, due to the minerals required for their batteries, and the wear and tear on roads. “It’s just ridiculous to have that within the city,” Lutz says. Meanwhile, the Luvly, which starts at €10,000, weighs about 880 pounds (compared to 4,000 pounds for the average car), and is much more energy efficient than most EVs. It’s fitted with a smaller battery, uses less material (the exterior is recyclable thermo-plastic), and costs less to run. Vehicles like this are common in European cities. They’re are known as quadricycles, which are a type of LEV, or light electric vehicle, an official classification that also includes e-scooters and e-bikes. Each country sets its own rules, but LEVs are generally allowed on highways, though Lutz, whose model can reach 90km/hr (56 mph), says that would be “an extreme use case.” [Image: Squad Mobility] The first quadricycles appeared in the 1990s, and their global market size is currently estimated at almost $1 billion. Various brands now make these quadricycles, including Microlino and Tazzari in Italy and the solar-powered Squad in the Netherlands. Some legacy brands boast models, too, including the Renault Twizy and the Citroën Ami from France.

They’re also popular in China. Notably, the $5,000 Wuling Mini EV, a joint venture with GM, outpaced Teslas in global sales for part of 2021, and grew by 250% a year later. “It’s one of the biggest selling EVs in the world that nobody’s ever heard of,” says Christopher Cherry, professor at the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, who has studied Chinese minicars. [Photo: Citroën] The rationale behind these smaller vehicles makes sense—not just for the cost and ease of use but for the environmental benefits as well. “Electrification alone of giant, high-energy vehicles is not going to help us meet our [decarbonization] goals,” Cherry says. But America’s infrastructure is different from Europe’s. “In the U.S. the question is, where do these things fit?” Cherry asks. “And that’s in part why they don’t really exist at scale here.” He adds: “Except for golf carts.”

Mini-vehicles in the U.S. are most often NEVs, or neighborhood electric vehicles. As the name suggests, they’re driven in neighborhoods, especially in sunnier states; there are even designated “golf cart communities,” including various ones in Palm Springs and Florida retirement community The Villages (a popular political stopover that has held “golf cart parades” for both Biden and Trump). [Photo: Club Car] The market leader for golf carts is GEM, but there are others vehicles that have gotten creative with the form, including the Moke, which looks more like a flamboyant mini Jeep Highlander. The U.S. requires that these, also known as LSVs, or low-speed vehicles, go up to 25mph, and are only allowed on 35mph roads. LSVs, including golf carts, are technically permitted on city streets with these low speed limits, but not on faster interconnecting roads. That’s a problem, Cherry says, because many people in the U.S. live on “little islands, divided by rivers of major arterials and highways.” Cherry, who lives four miles from his university, says he wouldn’t be able to travel to work in an LSV, because there’s a small segment of road that goes above 35mph.

advertisement

[Image: Microlino] Also hindering the widespread adoption are safety concerns. The U.S. doesn’t require LSVs to be crash-tested, and the petite vehicles would not hold up against a Ford F-150 or a Hummer, or even a regular-sized sedan. “There should be no illusion that one of these vehicles is going to stand up well to a large vehicle going 40 miles an hour,” Cherry says. For that reason, he says, they shouldn’t mix on the same roads with cars. And while it’s easier to build a lane for bikes and scooters, it’s harder to do so for minicars, no matter how tiny. “We have giant vehicle infrastructure and a micro-vehicle infrastructure,” he says. “Unfortunately, our system has been developed in a way that excludes some types of vehicles that would maybe be more suitable for our day-to-day life.” Some companies have found a loophole for putting their minicars on faster roads: remove a wheel. In the U.S. (unlike Europe), three-wheelers are classified as motorbikes, meaning these vehicles, which otherwise look pretty similar to the four-wheelers, can drive on freeways, too.

[Photo: Arcimoto] One such company, Arcimoto, has three-wheelers in markets including San Diego, Las Vegas, and Orlando. Their “autocycles” or FUVs—fun utility vehicles—have two wheels at the front and one at the back, and no doors (yes, like a golf cart). As the name suggests, they’re focused on bringing customers in based on the thrill of the open ride. But they have a similar end goal to Luvly: to target daily urban drivers and curb their energy usage. “Statistically, there aren’t a lot of people actually out there that use their cars to their full capacity,” says CEO Jesse Fittipaldi. [Photo: Arcimoto] Fittipaldi recognizes the restraints of the U.S. transport network system. But “the point with the Arcimoto is that you don’t have to do a giant restructure,” he says, whereas, LSVs do require an “architectural change to streets and cities,” he says. But for most lighter vehicles, the infrastructure problems remain, and for all of them, the safety concerns linger. As demand rises for more sustainable alternatives—especially as EVs continue to get bigger— perhaps the U.S. will consider lowering road speeds and weights to accommodate these smaller vehicles.