These plant-based refugee shelters were made to survive typhoons

At refugee camps near the coast in Bangladesh, where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees have fled because of persecution in Myanmar, most people live in shacks made of bamboo and tarps. But for the past year, a handful of families have been testing shelters constructed with an affordable new plant-based plastic that is made locally and lasts longer. When a typhoon hit the area last year, the new homes were undamaged, unlike other shacks nearby.

[Photo: Applied Bioplastics]

The material “is cheap and doesn’t require power to create, and doesn’t require specialized training or equipment, just a few chemicals that are common on the market,” says Alex Blum, CEO of Applied Bioplastics, the startup that produces it. “So you can create housing for millions very inexpensively, and in a way that is both environmentally friendly and dignified. We’re not talking about tents; we’re talking about homes.”

Blum traveled to Bangladesh to make a film about the refugee crisis, and while there he met a scientist who had been developing the material for more than two decades. The inventor, Mubarek Ahmad Khan, “is a chemist, not a businessman, and he was unable to commercialize the product himself,” Blum says, noting that he eventually convinced Khan to let Applied Bioplastics bring it to market.

[Photo: Applied Bioplastics]

The basic design is simple. A locally farmed plant called jute is woven into rough cloth, painted with a plastic resin, and set with heat in a mold that forms sturdy walls or roofs in about an hour. The material resists heat, making the homes significantly cooler than tents or shelters made from materials like tin. It’s strong enough to stand up to typhoon winds, and unlike a tarp, it can’t be easily cut by thieves or invaded by rats.