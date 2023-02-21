Exclusive: Kevin Hart’s Fabletics launches ‘activewear scrubs’

BY Elizabeth Segran3 minute read

For decades, scrubs were generic pieces of personal protective equipment sold by large medical supply companies. But a decade ago, they got a fashion-forward twist, thanks to FIGs, which launched an engaging brand that makes stylish, comfortable garments, scrubs, and jumpsuits.

[Photo: Fabletics] Today, a new player enters the mix, giving medical workers even more choice. Fabletics, an activewear brand, launched its own line of fitness-inspired scrubs. Priced between $29.95 to $69.95, pieces can be customized with embroidery, so customers can emblazon pieces with their name. Fabletics was founded in 2013 by Adam Goldenberg, Don and Ginger Ressler, along with the actress Kate Hudson. Hudson was the face of the brand until 2022, when she transitioned into an advisory role and comedian Kevin Hart became the new spokesperson. Goldenberg, Fabletics’ CEO, says that the brand had been considering making scrubs for years. In surveying the brand’s two million VIP members, Fabletics discovered that 300,000 wear scrubs everyday, and many had actively requested the product. “We had a built-in market for this product,” he says. “People tend to think of scrubs as uniforms for doctors and nurses, but veterinarians, aestheticians, and even chefs use them at work.”

And Goldenberg’s wife happens to be a pediatrician, so he had seen scrub market evolve over the years, with the introduction of FIGS. Grand View Research has found that the scrubs industry is growing and is expected to hit $236.2 million by 2025; Goldenberg believes there is room in the market for many players. “It has been great to see how the category has gotten better over the past decade,” he says. “For years, scrubs tended to be dowdy, but now people who need to wear them can show up to work in clothes that make them look and feel good.” [Photo: Fabletics] Fabletics launched with leggings and sports bras, and over the years has expanded to include loungewear, dresses, footwear, and swimwear. Fabletics has a VIP program that allows members to buy products at discounted prices. VIPs can also opt to pay $59.99 for a “member credit,” which allows them to get a full outfit that would otherwise cost $100. This business model has worked well: In 2023, Fabletics announced its annual revenue had topped $700 million and has garnered more than two million members. Fabletics Scrubs will be sold on its own website. But the Fabletics VIP program will apply to the scrubs brand. Members will be able to buy a full set of scrubs for $59.99.

[Photo: Fabletics] Given that this was a new category for Fabletics, the company needed to do research to create products that would work well. Hospitals and surgery units often have specific dress codes; some require that workers wear specific colors, like blue or red, and specific silhouettes, like trousers rather than joggers. Fabletics made sure to offer all of these options. Fabletics also sought specific insights from a group of more than 6,500 scrub-wearers from within the Fabletics VIP community. They found that many were looking for garments that had a flattering fit, which prompted them to use fabrics that draped well and had good stretch. Fabletics is launching in a broad range of sizes from XXS to 4X, and three different inseams, to create a tailored silhouette on different body types. There was a specific need for pockets that were large and strong enough to hold everything from stethoscopes to iPads. [Photo: Fabletics] The brand also discovered that many doctors and nurses had very active lifestyles, both as they move through the cavernous halls of hospitals and clinics—and also after work, as they hit the gym and take walks with their families. Fabletics has spent a decade honing its activewear, so the brand’s designers have incorporated many of its performance features into these scrubs. For instance, they used the same sweat-wicking and antimicrobial fabrics in the tops and bottoms that they used in leggings.