The racist history of America’s highways

During an early 2022 press conference, Florida governor and prominent Republican Ron DeSantis criticized President Biden’s infrastructure bill. He decried its funding for what he viewed as items or programs unrelated to infrastructure, such as rectifying past injustices or adding trees and speed cameras, the latter dismissed by the governor as a further extension of the surveillance state. He lamented, “They’re saying that highways are racially discriminatory; I don’t know how a road can be that. This is the woke-ification of federal policy.”

In a sense, DeSantis was correct; the physical highway has no agency. It’s simply a road. However, the forces that placed it there and the consequences that resulted from such decisions are inextricably connected to race. “The interstate highway system stands as a . . . physical realization of our racialized norms and values,” argues civil rights lawyer and law professor Deborah Archer. “Highways were built through and around Black communities to physically entrench racial inequality and protect white spaces and privilege.” The moment the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956 was signed into law, working- and middle-class Black and Latino communities, already vulnerable due to various federal, state, and municipal policies, were in a more precarious position. Decades of federal, local, and state housing legislation undermined housing and economic opportunities for Blacks and Latinos. Racist transportation policies and infrastructure limited mobility for people of color. Interstate highways are just one part of America’s racist history of travel. Beginning with stagecoaches and steamboats, and moving to railroad stations, roadside rest stops, train cars, buses, America’s transportation network has always been defined by race and exclusion. As historian Mia Bay notes, although mobility is viewed as a core and intrinsic American value, it has never been equal. Racial zoning maps adopted by municipalities across the United States in the early 20th century established legal boundaries of segregated neighborhoods. Co-locating those segregated neighborhoods with heavy industrial zoning entrenched environmental justice problems for decades. Infrastructure disinvestment was followed by the passage of local housing policies that targeted the homes within them for demolition because of a lack of critical infrastructure, such as water and sewerage, that municipalities refused to provide. Increasing numbers of residents moving to metropolitan areas, and the limited housing stock available because of segregation, led to overcrowding and exacerbated the wear and tear on communities and homes.

Unable to secure loans for upkeep and maintenance and denied equal access to education and employment, Black and Latino urban neighborhoods witnessed declining property values and residential decline. A discourse of devaluation followed, labeling such communities “slums,” making them ripe for urban renewal in the 1950s and 1960s, which intertwined with highway construction to decimate the lives of families living in these metropolitan areas. Highway construction devastated numerous white working-class communities as well, but Black and Latino neighborhoods bore a far greater brunt of the interstates’ destructive force and enjoyed far fewer options than their white counterparts to access housing, transportation, and economic opportunity. Highways represented modernity, and through “slum clearance,” their construction swept away the vestiges of the old while endeavoring to blaze a new path to urban prosperity. The construction of these modernist projects simultaneously devastated residents in places like Boyle Heights in Los Angeles, the Fifth Ward in Houston, the Bronx in New York, and Rondo in St. Paul, Minnesota. With the conclusion of the Interstate Highway System’s construction in the early 1970s, federal, state, and municipal planners and engineers had restructured American cities by displacing over 475,000 households and more than 1 million people. Residents, predominantly Black, Latino, and poor, who remained often did so in “hollowed-out communities.” The Mythology, Methods, and Momentum of the Interstate Highway System In a November 2021 White House press briefing, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg addressed the need to confront the racist history of the Interstate Highway System, noting, “I don’t think we have anything to lose by confronting that simple reality. And I think we have everything to gain by acknowledging it and then dealing with it.”

Telling the truth about racial injustice and the Interstate Highway System recognizes the fact that politics and race continue to be central to interstate routing decisions and helps move beyond the false notion that routing decisions are rational, scientific, technical, and neutral. It recognizes the uncomfortable reality that structural, and in some instances personal, racism propelled highway routing rather than traffic movement and vehicle miles traveled. Truth-telling can help communities, planners, and transportation professionals develop a broader understanding of the harms caused by the Interstate Highway System and aid in detailing the kinds of reparations that can foster social and community healing. Today, countless numbers of Americans of all races, ethnicities, and classes rely on cars for work commutes, the running of errands, and family vacations. Many cities are designed in such a way that it is impossible to do otherwise. The interstates helped facilitate such developments, but even in this, inequality persists. “The revolution in automotive freedom coincided with an equally unprecedented expansion of the police’s discretionary power,” notes legal historian Sarah Seo. Evident for decades by the simple existence of The Negro Motorist Green Book, but illustrated most explicitly in recent years through examples such as Philando Castile, shot to death during a routine traffic stop, the simple freedoms accorded white Americans on the nation’s roads and freeways do not fully extend to others. Highways and the Lost Cause Movement It’s worth thinking about how highways connect with similar threads in U.S. history. One such example regards the removal of monuments to the Confederacy and white supremacy. For the past several years, this issue has been a flashpoint for American politics. The 2017 removal of the Robert E. Lee monument in Charlottesville, Virginia, was a turning point in national politics and a harbinger of the next four years of white nationalism and culture war grievances. Granted, comparing the removal of highways to the removal of monuments is not a one-to-one analogy; after all, the removal of highways, a solution put forth in some contexts, remains only one of several prescriptions for addressing the problem. However, how they relate to one another illuminates the animating force of this book: the role of mythology and the need to confront it.

The construction of these monuments peaked between 1890 and 1920, paralleling the end of Reconstruction, the implementation of Jim Crow, and the rise in terrorism brought by white supremacists toward the nation’s Black population. Violence, an integral part of this terrorism, unfolded regularly. “As monuments went up, so did the [count of] bodies of Black men, women, and children during a long rash of lynching,” notes historian Karen Cox. Along with terror came the Lost Cause mythology, which lauded the bravery of folks like Robert E. Lee, recasting him as a reluctant slaveholder more loyal to Virginia than to the Confederacy, and describing the Civil War as a fight not over slavery but over a nebulous ideal of “state’s rights,” thereby obliterating the lives and viewpoints of African Americans in the process. The policies that led to the construction of these highways absorbed this sort of mythology. Monuments and the Lost Cause narrative they represented radiated this knowledge outward. The disregard Black and Latino communities experienced in light of Federal Housing Administration policies that devalued, segregated, and isolated communities, leaving them at the mercy of municipal, state, and federal planners, engineers, and policymakers, was derived from the same narrative the monuments embodied. The fact that numerous city officials stated that urban highways promised an opportunity to remove their local “N-town” provides just one example of this larger belief system and its ability to pervade larger policy processes, resulting in systematic, real-world, on-the-ground racism. If thousands of Black lives ended in an orgy of white terrorism, as Cox notes, so too did highway construction murder communities, rob families of homes, and prevent the accumulation of generational wealth, perpetuating the inequality at the heart of the Lost Cause. [Cover Image: Island Press] We all appreciate the power of narratives, and we need to confront the history we have been told and embraced regarding the interstates. It has taken decades to push back against the damaging Lost Cause narrative, and even now it remains a point of contention for some, but we are closer to the history of the interstates. Embedded as they are, we stand at a moment when activists, elected officials, and others are asking questions about efficacy and meaning. If we heed these voices, engaging the histories our contributors tell and the solutions they suggest as well as those that arise from this discussion beyond this work, we can all grasp the opportunity to remove the literal and narrative foundation of the nation’s interstates. Rather than gazing back to a nostalgic, backward, monumental past that never really was, we can look ahead to a future driven by an honest reevaluation of history, paving a better way forward that truly will be.