What companies can learn from genetic evolution to survive in challenging times

BY Tiger Tyagarajan2 minute read

Survival of the fittest takes on a new meaning in today’s world. We’re still grappling with the fallout of the pandemic, supply chain issues, war, inflation, and what appears to be an emerging recession. But in times of crisis come great opportunities. And amid this economic uncertainty, leaders would do well to take a page from Mother Nature.

The complex survival techniques and adaptation of organisms we’ve seen through evolution are gradual but profound. Genes do change over time, and the traits best suited to improving survivability generally get passed on and proliferate. Genes also constantly mutate and some of those spread in just a few generations in response to extreme environmental factors. The power of ideas Ideas are a lot like genes. A set of diverse genetic mutations in a population can improve that species’ survivability over time. In much the same way, diverse ideas can enhance an organization’s capacity for innovation and problem-solving, and ultimately, the organization’s relevance. In addition, like genes, ideas need to evolve. They must be propagated, nurtured, and shared. Not all will be successful, but it’s the continuous recalibration of these ideas and their constant iterations that drives rapid learning and breakthrough innovation.

The gene model is an excellent paradigm to understand how organizations can innovate, improve, and thrive, particularly when the economic environment is shifting quickly. Genes can be “switched on” and mutations thrive based on external factors. For example, the propensity to develop lung cancer can be thought of as a switch that can be turned on by smoking, or by prolonged exposure to airborne carcinogens (which is why some lifelong smokers never get lung cancer, and some people who have never smoked a cigarette in their life do). Similarly, ideas can also be “switched on” and mutated based on exposure to different perspectives. Here are three important ways to do this within an organization: 1. Build diverse teams To create an organization that can evolve, it’s critical to embed true diversity of perspective—across gender, ethnicity, race, and cognitive ability—into the fabric of an organization. Bringing in radically different perspectives tests ways of thinking, helps ideas evolve, and introduces more creativity in problem-solving.

2. Fuel curiosity and create a culture of continuous learning Learning new skills allows employees to broaden their perspectives and is another way to inject diverse thinking into the organization. When done at scale, this can significantly increase the organization’s ability and willingness to transform. When combined with # 1 above, it leads to what author Matt Ridley calls “ideas having sex.” 3. Move away from a risk-averse environment Fostering a culture that isn’t afraid to make big bets and fail fast encourages and inspires employees to go from idea to action, even when there’s no guarantee of success. Failure in turn spurs learning and diversified ideas. If businesses are to survive in a continuously evolving and uncertain environment, they must reconfigure their DNA and ways of thinking to adapt to changes and ultimately, thrive in the long run.