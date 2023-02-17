The Ohio train derailment is bad. The next one could be much worse

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

When a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed earlier this month in East Palestine, Ohio, it set off a fire that lasted for days. Then, as the pressure started to rise in some of the train cars carrying vinyl chloride—a chemical used to make plastic and linked to cancer—officials started to release the gas to avoid a deadly explosion. People living nearby were evacuated for two days, but many are still questioning whether it was safe to return home.

As the plastics industry quickly expands in the U.S., and the volume of chemicals being transported also grows, it’s possible that the same thing could happen again. Every day, around 12,000 railcars carrying hazardous materials pass through cities and towns. And an even bigger risk could be on the horizon: the derailment of trains carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) that could explode and level entire communities. In a crash, a single train car filled with LNG could produce a fireball up to a mile wide and send shrapnel flying; 22 tank cars filled with LNG have as much energy as the bomb that destroyed the Japanese city of Hiroshima in 1945. This video screenshot released by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board shows the site of a derailed freight train in East Palestine, Ohio [Photo: NTSB/Getty Images] The Trump administration gave a permit to one proposed project that could send 100-car trains filled with LNG through densely populated neighborhoods in New Jersey. Then the administration issued a broader rule that would let companies move LNG in tanker cars on trains anywhere in the country. So far, that hasn’t happened. But the Biden administration still hasn’t revoked or revised the rule.

If some companies do eventually get permits to move LNG by rail, “the truth here is that there’s a lot of risk involved,” says Jordan Luebkemann, a senior associate attorney at the nonprofit Earthjustice, one of several groups to sue over the rule. “Under the existing LNG-by-rail rule, there’s no speed limit and no routing restriction. That means you could put a cargo of as many LNG-by-rail tankers together in a train as you like, in any configuration that you like. And you can transport them over any rail track in the U.S., through really densely populated urban areas, or through rural areas that likely don’t have adequate training or resources for responding to an accident—not that there’s any good place for LNG to derail.” The rule specifies that LNG would have to be carried in special tank cars, though tests have shown that the cars can’t survive impacts even at around 22 mph, Luebkemann says. Under the rule, trains could travel at the rail industry’s voluntary speed limit of up to 50 mph. If a tank carrying LNG were to be punctured, the LNG would quickly expand into a flammable gas, creating something called a BLEVE, or boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion. When a train carrying crude oil derailed in Quebec in 2013, BLEVEs of several tank cars killed dozens of people and decimated part of the town of Lac-Mégantic. (If you’re wondering whether you happen to live near trains carrying crude oil, this map will show you.) A similar disaster with LNG would be more powerful.