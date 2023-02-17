Companies have no problem illegally firing workers for unionizing

BY Kristin Toussaint3 minute read

Updated March 1, 2023: After this story was published, EPI retracted its most recent employer violations report “due to inaccuracies with underlying data,” and asked that readers refer to its earlier research.

That research, from 2019, states that employers were charged with illegally firing workers in a fifth of all elections, using “the most conservative measures.” Under more comprehensive measures, that figure jumps to nearly a third, or 29.6%, of all NLRB-supervised elections. Overall, U.S. employers are charged with violating federal law in 41.5% of union election campaigns, including by making threats, surveilling workers, and harassing workers. The original story is below. Just days after they announced their efforts to form a union, more than 30 workers at a Tesla facility in Buffalo have been fired. The union, Workers United, called the action a form of “retaliation for union activity” and said that the move was meant “to discourage union activity,” according to a complaint filed by the union with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). To Tesla workers, the firings have induced anger and fear. To those who study union-busting tactics, the firings are, unfortunately, not all that surprising.

It’s against the law for companies to retaliate against workers who are trying to organize unions—but that often doesn’t stop them from doing so. According to recent research from the Economic Policy Institute, employers were charged with illegally firing workers in 24% of all union elections. That research uses the “most comprehensive measure of firings,” according to EPI, and comes from data from the NLRB between 2019 and 2022, as well as unfair labor practice filings from 2018 through 2022. Illegal firings are only one way employers violate federal law around unionization efforts. The EPI report notes that employers are charged with violating federal law in nearly 40% of union elections—including firings, coercion, threats, and retaliation; as well as actions like changes in work terms. Experts say this data doesn’t show the full extent of violations because “missing from the numbers are attempts by management to suppress unionization before workers even get a chance to hold an election,” per EPI.

The National Labor Relations Act gives workers the right to organize a union and bargain collectively, and under that law, it’s illegal for employers to fire, demote, transfer, reduce the hours, or “otherwise take adverse action against” employees because they joined or supported a union. But there’s a big flaw, experts say, that makes that law insufficient: There are no civil monetary penalties for employers who violate workers’ rights. “Employers firing workers for organizing unions—like the alleged complaint at Tesla—is all too common because of our broken labor law,” EPI policy analyst Margaret Poydock said over email. Poydock pointed to the need for legislation like the Protecting the Right to Organize Act (PRO Act), which would establish civil monetary penalties. (The PRO Act has passed in the House, but not yet the Senate.) What the NLRB can do, in some cases, is get back pay for those who were illegally fired, and order a company to reinstate the terminated workers. This happened in August 2022 with Starbucks, in which a judge ordered to reinstate seven employees in Memphis, Tennessee, who the company allegedly fired for supporting a union campaign. Just this month, the NLRB once again ordered Starbucks to rehire two Philadelphia baristas and also award them back pay. In fiscal year 2019, per EPI, employers were ordered to reinstate more than 1,431 workers who were illegally fired for exercising their right to unionize.