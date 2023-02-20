The internet’s Supreme Court showdown is here, and the stakes couldn’t be higher

The Supreme Court has been signaling for a while now that it wants to take up a case about online content moderation. This week, it’ll get two.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the court will hear arguments in two cases that stand to radically upend the way companies sort, filter, and remove content on the internet, and would potentially make those companies liable for the worst content on their platforms.

The cases, Gonzalez v. Google and Twitter v. Taamneh, both arise from similarly tragic circumstances: the 2015 terrorist attack in Paris, which killed, among others, an American student named Nohemi Gonzalez; and the 2017 terrorist attack in an Istanbul nightclub, which killed a Jordanian citizen named Nawras Alassaf. In the wake of the Paris attack, Gonzalez’s father sued Google, arguing that it had aided and abetted a terrorist group by allowing members of ISIS to post videos on YouTube and by algorithmically recommending those videos. In Taamneh, Alassaf’s relatives made similar accusations against Twitter, Facebook, and Google, alleging that the companies aided and abetted the attack in Istanbul by enabling ISIS propaganda to spread online.

For all of their similarities, the two cases now before the Supreme Court raise interrelated but wholly distinct questions. In Gonzalez, the court will have to decide whether Section 230 protects platforms from liability not just for what other people post but also for the platforms’ recommendation algorithms. In Taamneh, the court will set aside Section 230 and assess whether an internet platform can really be charged with aiding and abetting terrorism if its service wasn’t directly used in an attack.