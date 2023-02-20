The internet’s Supreme Court showdown is here, and the stakes couldn’t be higher

The Supreme Court has been signaling for a while now that it wants to take up a case about online content moderation. This week, it’ll get two.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, the court will hear arguments in two cases that stand to radically upend the way companies sort, filter, and remove content on the internet, and would potentially make those companies liable for the worst content on their platforms.
The cases, Gonzalez v. Google and Twitter v. Taamneh, both arise from similarly tragic circumstances: the 2015 terrorist attack in Paris, which killed, among others, an American student named Nohemi Gonzalez; and the 2017 terrorist attack in an Istanbul nightclub, which killed a Jordanian citizen named Nawras Alassaf. In the wake of the Paris attack, Gonzalez’s father sued Google, arguing that it had aided and abetted a terrorist group by allowing members of ISIS to post videos on YouTube and by algorithmically recommending those videos. In Taamneh, Alassaf’s relatives made similar accusations against Twitter, Facebook, and Google, alleging that the companies aided and abetted the attack in Istanbul by enabling ISIS propaganda to spread online.
For all of their similarities, the two cases now before the Supreme Court raise interrelated but wholly distinct questions. In Gonzalez, the court will have to decide whether Section 230 protects platforms from liability not just for what other people post but also for the platforms’ recommendation algorithms. In Taamneh, the court will set aside Section 230 and assess whether an internet platform can really be charged with aiding and abetting terrorism if its service wasn’t directly used in an attack.
The cases have drawn dozens of amicus briefs from tech companies, civil liberties groups, and even the authors of Section 230 themselves, who have written to the court about the perils of gutting the internet’s core protections. Others, including conservative lawmakers, law enforcement advocates, children’s rights groups, and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, have taken opposing positions, calling for a limited interpretation of Section 230. Still others have written to the court, not taking sides but detailing the ramifications of reforming or repealing the law.
Here’s a look at the stakes of each case, the questions they raise—and the ones they will inevitably leave unanswered.
Gonzalez v. Google: Content recommendations get put to the test
Gonzalez has drawn by far the most attention from the tech sector because it takes direct aim at Section 230. The nearly 30-year-old law protects online platforms from being held liable for the content that third parties post, and also empowers those platforms to remove and moderate content as they see fit. It allows platforms to “filter” or “screen” content, among other things, but doesn’t explicitly reference algorithmic content recommendations.