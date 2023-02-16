6 things to know about new YouTube chief Neal Mohan

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, one of the most prominent women in the tech industry, announced plans to step down Thursday, after 25 years with Alphabet and 9 years running the video-sharing site.

Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer and Wojcicki’s longtime top lieutenant, will take over, with a promotion to SVP and head of YouTube. Wojcicki had high praise for Mohan in her announcement, saying, “He has a wonderful sense for our product, our business, our creator and user communities, and our employees. Neal will be a terrific leader for YouTube.” Mohan has hardly been a behind-the-scenes person in his time with YouTube. But he’s still unfamiliar to many regular users. Here are a few things to know about what he brings to the table.

He has a strong background in advertising Before coming to Google in 2007, Mohan was senior vice president of strategy and product development at online ad company DoubleClick. As part of that role, he built the company’s strategic plan, led the product management team, and grew the business. He played a critical role in the sale of DoubleClick to Google and led the integration of the two businesses. Before he moved over to YouTube, he was SVP of display and video ads for Google. He has overseen YouTube’s battles with TikTok TikTok’s rapid adoption is one of the biggest threats YouTube has faced. Rather than just slapping up a clone of the service, as some other social media sites did, the division launched YouTube Shorts in September 2020 in a single market—India—to test and refine its short-form-content arm. Within five months, it was getting 3.5 billion views a day in the country. Today, it gets 30 billion views per day. Shorts is global now, and Mohan, last September, made a push for creators to monetize their content, saying YouTube would pay a portion of the revenue Shorts generate, distributing it based on viewership totals—an extension of the YouTube Partner Program for longer videos.

