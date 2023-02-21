Tech layoffs aside, employers in these 10 states are struggling to hire right now

The tech world has been full of layoffs, and the current workforce participation rate is still below pre-pandemic levels. Personal finance website WalletHub analyzed the rate of job openings in different states to find the states that have the most job openings and the states that have the least in the past month and the past year.

In order to come up with the ranking, the job opening rate for the last month was given 2/3 weight, and the job opening rate for the last year was 1/3 weight. Here’s what they found.

States where employers are having a harder time filling jobs:

Alaska West Virginia Louisiana Montana Iowa South Carolina New Mexico Virginia Tennessee North Dakota

States where employers are having an easier time filling jobs: