Want to have the upper hand in a job search? Consider Alaska, West Virginia, Louisiana, or Montana.

Tech layoffs aside, employers in these 10 states are struggling to hire right now

[Source Photos: rawpixel and Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash]

BY Shalene Gupta

The tech world has been full of layoffs, and the current workforce participation rate is still below pre-pandemic levels. Personal finance website WalletHub analyzed the rate of job openings in different states to find the states that have the most job openings and the states that have the least in the past month and the past year.

In order to come up with the ranking, the job opening rate for the last month was given 2/3 weight, and the job opening rate for the last year was 1/3 weight. Here’s what they found.

States where employers are having a harder time filling jobs:

  1. Alaska
  2. West Virginia
  3. Louisiana
  4. Montana
  5. Iowa
  6. South Carolina
  7. New Mexico
  8. Virginia
  9. Tennessee
  10. North Dakota

States where employers are having an easier time filling jobs:

  1. New York
  2. New Jersey
  3. Connecticut
  4. Washington
  5. Hawaii
  6. Florida
  7. Washington, D.C.
  8. Utah
  9. Indiana
  10. Kansas

Raymond J. Keating, chief economist with the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council, noted that one reason for job openings is that employees have not fully returned to the labor market.

“The latest data for January estimates a labor force participation rate of 62.4 percent,” he said in a statement. “That number has been slowly improving, but it is still below the pre-pandemic rate of 63.3 percent, never mind the 66.4 percent rate before the Great Recession.”

