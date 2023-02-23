The Galaxy S23 Ultra ruined other Android phones for me

A strange thing happened while reviewing Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra: I really liked it.
This wasn’t supposed to be. When people ask me which Android phone to buy, I usually steer them toward Google’s Pixels, with their clean software, high-quality cameras, and timely software upgrades. Samsung phones have always felt, in a way, less elegant.
But with the Ultra, a lot of the software tics I used to loathe about Samsung phones have faded away, and the company’s hardware has been polished to a high gloss. It also has some seriously impressive camera zoom features that rival phones have yet to match. While Samsung’s most cutting-edge work is happening on the foldable side, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is regular old Android at its best.
It’s a looker
Samsung sometimes gets dinged as a design copycat, but it’s come up with a distinctive style for the Ultra, with curved glass on the sides and flat edges on top and bottom, giving it the look of a monolithic glass slab. It’s similar to last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, with one notable difference: The front glass isn’t as curvy, so the included S Pen stylus is less inclined to slip off the edges while you write.
Around back, it has bucked the trend of ostentatious camera modules, instead mounting each of its lenses and sensors directly on the phone’s frosted glass panel. For $1,200, the Ultra should feel like a top-of-the-line phone, and I appreciate that it does so without resembling an iPhone.
Throw all the specs at it
Samsung didn’t change a lot with the S23 Ultra’s internals, but it also didn’t have to. The 6.8-inch display is still among the biggest and brightest on the market, and the jumbo-sized 5,000 mAh battery was typically more than half full by the end of my day. You can look elsewhere for benchmarks, but I’d describe the improved Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip as plenty fast for pretty much any use case.
The most tangible upgrade is one that probably won’t get enough attention: At 256 GB base storage, the Galaxy S23 doubles the capacity of both the iPhone 14 Pro and the Pixel 7 Pro. While Samsung’s entry price is higher at $1,200, most users shouldn’t need to pay more for extra storage.