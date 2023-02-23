The Galaxy S23 Ultra ruined other Android phones for me

This wasn’t supposed to be. When people ask me which Android phone to buy, I usually steer them toward Google’s Pixels, with their clean software, high-quality cameras, and timely software upgrades. Samsung phones have always felt, in a way, less elegant.

But with the Ultra, a lot of the software tics I used to loathe about Samsung phones have faded away, and the company’s hardware has been polished to a high gloss. It also has some seriously impressive camera zoom features that rival phones have yet to match. While Samsung’s most cutting-edge work is happening on the foldable side, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is regular old Android at its best.

[Photo: Courtesy Samsung]

It’s a looker

Samsung sometimes gets dinged as a design copycat, but it’s come up with a distinctive style for the Ultra, with curved glass on the sides and flat edges on top and bottom, giving it the look of a monolithic glass slab. It’s similar to last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, with one notable difference: The front glass isn’t as curvy, so the included S Pen stylus is less inclined to slip off the edges while you write.