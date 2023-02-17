Temu made a big Super Bowl ad debut. But what exactly is it selling?

BY Rob Walker5 minute read

Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture.



Temu would like to introduce itself. Sort of.

A shopping app with a very heavy emphasis on low prices across a truly bewildering array of product categories, Temu launched in the U.S. less than six months ago. But by December, thanks to aggressive online marketing, it had become one of the most-downloaded free apps in both the Apple and Google Play app stores. By January, it had a reported 19 million installs. And that was before it paid for two ad slots at the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl ad, curiously, was a strikingly bland exercise, finishing 50th out of 51 ads in USA Today’s Super Bowl Ad Meter ranking. Basically, it shows us a pleasant young woman scrolling through an endless series of bargains on her phone, effortlessly buying things for herself and the diverse group of people in her happy environment, while a somewhat cheesy jingle suggests that if you use the app, you, too, can “shop like a billionaire.” While fine, the ad contained no surprises, dazzling effects, or celebrities. And with its second pricey slot, Temu simply showed this same perfunctory ad again. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgNuwb9lpeg So what is Temu selling? Clearly, the app’s preferred answer is that it is simply a fun app for shopping bargains galore. But the fuller explanation is a lot more interesting—and clarifies exactly what the brand is selling, and what it would probably rather you not dwell on.

Temu’s owner is PDD Holdings, valued at about $118 billion, which also owns Chinese mobile e-commerce giant Pinduoduo. It launched Temu, which sells to the U.S. and Canada, in September as its first shot at a truly global shopping app. Temu is frequently compared to Chinese e-retailer Shein, which is best known for its fast-fashion selection and popularity with Gen Z—as well as controversy over the environmental and labor impacts of its relentlessly price-focused, high-turnover business model. Temu, similarly, is built around letting consumers buy direct from buy direct from third party manufacturers, in China and around the globe. While easily missed, this is actually alluded to briefly in that ad—a happy gift recipient opens a box that fleetingly opens a sort of portal to a colorful factory, and a smiling worker handing up another Temu-branded package. It’s a vaguely unsettling visual, if you actually think about it – subservient workers kept out of sight and out of mind while consumers frolic in the sun. But the jingle’s lyric offers the chippier spin that whatever you buy, you “get it straight from the maker.” In any case, this is not a side effect of Temu’s model (or Shein’s, for that matter); it’s the center of it. “The whole point of these apps is for Chinese manufacturers and merchants to sell to the rest of the world,” The Washington Post’s Shira Ovide pointed out recently. But, of course, that’s not the center of the Temu pitch. In addition to prices so low you feel “like a billionaire,” Temu offers an absolute firehouse of products. And as those who have encountered the brand’s aggressive online marketing know, some are kind of strange . . . especially featured all together. The app’s homepage is a riot of choice, juxtaposing a dozen sponges for $2.48 with a pink travel bag for $13.83, Lenovo earbuds for $9.48, a “soft bunion corrector” for $1.79, a dog dinosaur costume (pictured on a cat) for $4.98, a stainless steel corn planer for $2.08, and so on.

[Screenshot: Temu] These listings are spiked with a jumble of pitches and special sales, along with QVC-like labels purporting to show how many of a given item have sold, as well as pitches to earn credits by recruiting others to download the app. (Its name is apparently derived from “team up.”) You can, of course, shop by category, or search for something out of curiosity. (Gadsden flag? Sure, $3.48.) But however you browse, there’s a heavy emphasis on “discovery”—that is, being drawn in by something you didn’t know you wanted until the app showed it to you, with a crazy cheap price tag attached. “Just like TikTok gives you an endless scroll of videos to entertain you,” Andreesen Horowitz general partner Connie Chan wrote in a post last month on the investment firm’s site, “Temu serves you an endless scroll of things you might want to buy to pass the time, to inspire you, or to find things that might improve your life.” (Andreesen Horowitz lists no investment in Temu or PDD.)

And much as TikTok supposedly gets better at serving you videos that keep you hooked, this form of “shopatainment” theoretically gets better the more it learns about its users. That, in part, is why Temu has pursued such an aggressive marketing strategy. “Like TikTok, it has a deep-pocketed Chinese parent company willing to invest huge sums into its launch,” Chan writes, because it “needs a large number of users for its recommendation algorithm to work and to smartly decide what to show you next.” That said, Temu faces some distinct challenges. Being known as the TikTok of shopping is a mixed prospect: Fair or not, another insanely popular app whose model entails hoovering up data from American users could attract unwelcome political attention, particularly as U.S.-China diplomatic tensions balloon. Moreover, some users have complained that the factory-direct model translates to poor-quality goods, weak customer service, or both. That’s prompted comparisons to Wish, the online bargain platform that fell from grace, thanks largely to (a lack of) quality issues. Finally, there are concerns about how some Chinese factories have mistreated labor in the interest of attaining low prices. So, while Temu is very ready to introduce itself, it would likely prefer you focus on some of its attributes more than others. What it’s selling isn’t really savvy shopping, but “fun” shopping, with minimal effort, endless choice, and as little financial sacrifice as possible. Perhaps to shop like a billionaire is to shop with blithe indifference to the consequences: an infinite scroll of wants fulfilled on a whim and promptly forgotten. “I like it, it’s mine,” that Super Bowl ad jingle begins.