Lime reports its first fully profitable year on an adjusted basis

Micromobility startup Lime announced Tuesday that it was profitable throughout 2022 on an adjusted EBITDA basis—making it the first micromobility company to post a full profitable year, it said.

The company said it achieved a record $466 million in gross bookings last year, which is a 33% jump from 2021. It also posted adjusted EBITDA of $15 million. EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and can be used to measure a company’s profitability regardless of costs that are dependent on its capital structure, which can change. While Lime did not share its unadjusted earnings, the company said it was also “profitable on an unadjusted EBITDA basis.”

However, this figure still does not include capital expenditure, such as the cost of designing and manufacturing their scooter fleet. He said the company aims to be free cash flow positive—profitable even after capital investment—sometime in the next two years.

“We’re going to get to free cash flow positive very, very soon,” CEO Wayne Ting tells Fast Company. “We have a unlimited runway, we have plenty of cash and we’re not burning anything.”