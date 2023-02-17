Chatbots are chaotic, but the volatility probably won’t last

The fact is, we’re still in the very early stages of our relationship with chatbots. Large language model-powered bots like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Bing Chat , as well as Google’s Bard , will not act the same a year from now as they do today. Some may get far more exacting and businesslike, while others could become frighteningly more human .

Over the past few days we’ve heard about Microsoft’s Bing Chat bot spouting factual errors , hallucinating, getting angry , and gaslighting users. New York Times reporter Kevin Roose even talked the chatbot into professing its love for him (really). And lots of people seem to love the chaos . One person on Twitter even claimed to like her chatbots a little “saucy.”

Why they say what they say

It’s important to remember how the large language models underneath these chatbots work. Imagine a large, many-dimensional space where each word in the language is represented as a location point. After chewing over petabytes of training data from the web for days, the model begins to work out the likely relationships between words and phrases. It might draw a (figurative) bright line between words that are often used together (like and and then) while making a very faint line between two words rarely seen together (like chicken and rapprochement). Through a complex understanding of these connections, the model gets very good at predicting how words can be strung together to address the user’s prompt.

The range of content that AI chatbots can create simply by understanding the relationships between words is astounding. They tell stories and jokes, they create neat document summaries and comparisons, they can gather search information and weave a set of facts into a kind of story. They’ve even demonstrated—or seemed to demonstrate—a measure of emotional intelligence.

Whether these extremely talented mimics actually can “learn” in a meaningful way is a deep and nuanced debate. Some of the output of the new Bing bot seems to suggest that they can’t, at least not much. The bot often fails to address user questions directly and concisely. Sometimes it just makes things up, suggesting that the bot is simply rolling out strings of words in a statistically probable way, based on the corpus of text from the web on which it was trained. The words sound right together, but they don’t rise from a conceptual understanding of the subject.