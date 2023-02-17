How Blue Origin is ramping up plans for interplanetary missions

Blue Origin is opening up about some of its latest interplanetary work. Last week, the Washington company announced two science initiatives supporting humanity’s efforts to push outward into the cosmos.

Last week, NASA awarded Blue Origin a contract to provide launch services for the ESCAPADE mission to study the magnetosphere of Mars. The company also shared more information about Blue Alchemist, a project that has apparently been producing solar cells and transmission wire from lunar regolith simulants for the past two years.

ESCAPADE

Last week, Blue announced that it won a NASA contract to launch the Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE) mission in late 2024 to study the Martian magnetosphere. UC Berkeley’s Space Sciences Laboratory (SSL) is leading, managing and operating the ESCAPADE mission.

Blue snagged the launch deal through the agency’s Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare (VADR) launch services contract, which are used for hardier payloads that can tolerate higher risk. This contract is worth up to $300 million over 5 years across all 13 providers. ESCAPADE is slated to launch on New Glenn.