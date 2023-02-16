How the Finnish National Opera used VR to stage a century-old production

BY Steven Melendez2 minute read

As audiences come to see the Finnish National Opera’s staging of Puccini’s Turandot, they may not realize that this latest iteration of the century-old production was created with the help of some very modern technology: virtual reality.

About two years ago, the opera company began working with Helsinki VR tech company Varjo on a project to build what’s called a “digital twin” of the performance hall. This was to allow the many people involved in the opera’s production to see a highly detailed simulation of the space and the performance, including set designs, performer placement, and lighting. The opera company estimates that the digital twin, which enabled design elements to be visualized and perfected before labor and materials were committed, saved 75,000 euros (more than $80,000) and 1,500 hours of work. [Photo: Courtesy Varjo and The Finnish National Opera and Ballet] “Just purely going from first drafts forward, we were presented with various examples in this XR tool where we could say this is too acoustically claustrophobic, or here we cannot move large choruses in this way,” says Lilli Paasikivi, artistic director of the Finnish National Opera. “It’s a very concrete dialogue.” The VR system lets users view the performance hall from any number of vantage points, including the stage and audience seats, helping visualize everything from where performers will stand for solos to how the theater can quickly be evacuated in an emergency.

“We worked with whiteboard models and things like that—this is so much better and so much easier,” Paasikivi says. [Photo: Courtesy Varjo and The Finnish National Opera and Ballet] And with so many involved in the opera’s production coming from around the world, Paasikivi found the technology reduced the need for travel to see the stage in person—and helped performers get a better sense of the production’s logistics earlier on. “We have shown the tool and the stage for our [artists] when they are still rehearsing,” she says. “They are much more prepared.”

The Finnish National Opera, which typically puts on four or five premiere productions per year, plans to incorporate the technology into its standard design process and share what it’s learned with other opera companies. Varjo has previously worked with industrial companies like automakers for building digital twins of products, and its founder and CTO Urho Konttori says that working with performing arts groups is a natural continuation of that. “From our point of view, this is like a continuation of a design paradigm shift,” he says, enabling teams from a variety of different industries to iterate designs faster and clearly visualize the results. [Photo: Courtesy Varjo and The Finnish National Opera and Ballet] The opera company has also been experimenting for years with digital technology through its Opera Beyond project, including a production last year that brought a virtual avatar to the stage to perform alongside the opera’s orchestra and circus performers. Paasikivi envisions the future could even bring virtual performances in a metaverse environment, incorporating gaming-style aesthetics familiar to younger generations of fans.