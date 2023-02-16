This startup can 3D print a battery into any shape you want

BY Adele Peters2 minute read

Inside the Silicon Valley factory of a startup called Sakuu, a new type of 3D printer is reinventing how batteries are made. The technique, which prints using thin layers of powder, can change what the batteries look like—imagine an e-bike battery that curves to fit the frame of a bike, or a cellphone battery that’s shaped to fill every gap around the circuit board, making the phone last longer before it needs another charge. But 3D printing also enables what’s often called the holy grail of the industry: Solid-state batteries.

[Image: Sakuu] Current lithium-ion batteries, used in everything from electric vehicles to renewable energy storage, have challenges, including the fact that they can catch fire. They’re also still fairly expensive even though costs have dropped, and they’re hard to recycle. A “solid-state” battery that uses solid electrolytes, instead of the liquid inside batteries today, can eliminate the flammability problem, help the batteries work in freezing weather, add energy density, and make the batteries faster to charge, easier to recycle, and cut costs. But until now, they’ve been hard to manufacture. “Many people have built cells in the lab, but they have not been able to scale,” says Sakuu CEO and founder Robert Bagheri. “Our vision started with that scalability in mind.” [Image: Sakuu] Battery manufacturing typically uses a “roll to roll” process with sheets of material that are stacked, laminated together, and rolled into cylinders or other shapes. But that process doesn’t work with solid materials, which are brittle and can crack. Using a 3D printer with powder makes it possible to keep the layers thin, which is needed for performance. The technology that the company uses was first developed at MIT.

