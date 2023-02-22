Fear of flying? This flight experience simulator at the KC airport could help

According to Cleveland Clinic, about 25 million Americans suffer from aerophobia, or the extreme fear of flying. Until now, nervous travelers could seek relief in various apps like Valk or SkyGuru, which offer in-flight breathing exercises or give you real-time alerts about expected turbulences so you can be mentally prepared. But Kansas City is betting on a whole new and different approach.

On February 28, the city will unveil its first new terminal in 50 years at the Kansas City International Airport. Four years in the making, the $1.5 billion, 1 million-square-foot terminal will have a family play zone, an outdoor courtyard, all-gender restrooms—and something called a “flight experience simulator.” You’d be forgiven for imagining a Disney-style, multisensory attraction with loud noises and shaking seats, but that’s not what this is about.

[Photo: courtesy Dimensional Innovations]

Designed by local experience design firm Dimensional Innovations, the simulator is a down-to-earth, educational, and surprisingly tech-filled experience that isn’t there to entertain. Instead, the experience allows travelers to get acquainted with every step of the boarding process and practice take-off and landing—in a real, decommissioned Airbus 321 cabin.

The simulator room is located airside, right across a Lego store, which alone should help folks chill out a bit. The experience kicks off with a check-in kiosk that prints out a dummy boarding card, which you then must scan to get through the gate. A light switches from red to green and you proceed onto a jet bridge that offers views of the tarmac, except of course, the view is just a realistic photograph of a tarmac that was overlaid on a wall made to look exactly like the structure of a jet bridge, complete with an acrylic sheet to emulate the glass.