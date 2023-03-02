Hormone replacement therapy for trans patients was just the start for Folx

Folx Health is No. 28 on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2023 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

The American healthcare system, “at best, wasn’t built for us. And actually, more often than not, it’s openly discriminatory,” says Liana Douillet-Guzmán, of the LGBTQ community.

Guzmán is bringing her experience navigating the healthcare system to her work as CEO of Folx Health, which launched three years ago as a telehealth service offering direct-to-consumer hormone replacement surgery for transgender individuals. Today, it’s expanding to be a resource for the wider LGBTQ community, addressing everything from sexual health to primary care and family planning. The goal, Gúzman says, is for Folx to offer “access to care that is not just affirming, but expert.”

Case in point: When mpox was reaching high levels of transmission last August, Folx added features that provided online resources, screenings, and referrals to physicians who could administer the vaccine for the illness, which largely affected men who have sex with men.