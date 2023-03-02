This startup puts its telehealth services in the school nurse’s office

Hazel Health is No. 31 on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2023 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

When it comes to getting kids to see a doctor, Hazel Health has figured out that it’s beneficial to meet them where they already are. The San Francisco-based company brings no-cost telehealthcare into schools for children who have a host of hurdles standing between them and a primary care physician, from housing insecurity and lack of insurance to family income and immigration status. Nearly two-thirds of the students in schools that offer Hazel qualify for free and reduced lunch.

“Our model factors in all the things influencing care and works to address them,” says Travis Gayles, Hazel’s chief health officer. The company, which offers primary care appointments in schools across 14 states, expanded its new teletherapy service last year to cover 50 school districts in nine states. The mental health offering was the result of long wait times for providers during the pandemic and a growing focus on mental and behavioral health amid an ongoing crisis for children and adolescents. Hawaii’s state education department adopted Hazel’s mental health program last May, giving all of the state’s 170,000 K-12 students access, and two Colorado districts partnered with Hazel as well.

For both primary care and teletherapy, Hazel allows kids to receive treatment at school or get a referral to an in-person appointment. (Hazel bills either insurers or the district.) Doing so can help bring down absentee rates and increase time spent learning, while keeping kids out of emergency rooms and urgent care centers. Ultimately, Gayles says Hazel acts as “a bridge for families,” connecting them to resources that “enhance the child’s ability to be healthy and succeed academically.”