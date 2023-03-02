How South Korean comics app Webtoon became a content powerhouse

Webtoon is No. 8 on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2023 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

It started when the science class hamster bit a student. She then passed the virus to the school nurse. Soon, the school was a mass of face-chewing zombies. Welcome to the world of All of Us Are Dead, the South Korean show that was Netflix’s most-watched non-English-language series last year, notching 561 million hours in its first 28 days on the platform.

The story, though, began in 2009, as a manhwa (comic) on the platform Webtoon. Owned by South Korean tech giant Naver, Webtoon pioneered a new way to experience digital comics when it reformatted them into a vertical scroll that’s tailor-made for mobile devices—and then delivered them to readers in snackable weekly installments.

The company’s app, which has more than 85 million monthly active readers, has today expanded to include more than 830,000 creators, who have published 1.4 million titles in more than 100 countries and 10 languages. Webtoon took in $856 million in 2022 and hit $1.3 billion in gross merchandise volume last year. It publishes its own cartoons under the Originals umbrella, as well as user-generated ones through its Canvas arm. Many of the most popular Canvas artists get tapped to work for Originals, which comes with guaranteed monthly compensation, along with marketing and editorial support. (For many creators, like these six, being asked to write a Webtoons Original is a life-changing event.)