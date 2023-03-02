Inside Tiffany & Co.’s remarkable brand turnaround

Tiffany & Co. is No. 10 on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2023 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

From the moment Beyoncé dropped her Renaissance dance album in late July, fans started anticipating the music videos. In October, they finally got something approximating one: a scene, set to the song “Summer Renaissance,” of Beyoncé dancing in a Studio 54–style disco, sparkling in a gem-encrusted minidress and chain-link necklace. Except it wasn’t a music video. It was an ad for Tiffany & Co.

For the past two years, America’s most influential celebrity has joined forces with America’s most storied luxury brand in a series of campaigns with remarkable reach. The Beyoncé “Lose Yourself in Love” campaign from this past fall notched 4.6 billion impressions and 690 million total video views. A year earlier, the singer starred in a fall ad alongside her husband, Jay-Z, a Jean-Michel Basquiat painting, and the jeweler’s famous (and controversial) 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond.

This marriage between two cultural icons—which encapsulates a distinctly American vision of luxury and cultural power—would have seemed unthinkable only a few years ago, when Tiffany & Co. was losing its luster. After strong, double-digit growth in the aughts, the company crossed $4 billion in sales in 2013. But revenue starting to fall in 2015, even as the luxury industry grew. “Tiffany’s most glaring mistake was to lose focus on its high-end jewelry and advertise its entry price points,” says Luca Solca, senior research analyst in luxury goods at the consultancy Bernstein. “It had fallen from a luxury brand into a jewelry retailer.”