Inside the fight for a $1 million fund to help California’s low-wage vineyard workers

BY Talib Visram6 minute read

Cecilia Rodriguez has been working in the vineyards of Sonoma County’s world-famous wine country since 1999. An agricultural crew lead, she and her team continually take care of the vines, from pruning them to making sure they get the optimal amounts of water and shade. That’s a highly specialized skill, particularly in unpredictable weather. “We’re the ones who are working every day to make the harvest happen, whether it’s freezing cold or there’s extreme heat,” she says.

But as the deadly California storms at the beginning of the year caused mass damage, Rodriguez was barely able to work one day a week, and lost the majority of her income. “That really impacts our ability to be providing for our families day to day,” she says. To protect people like Rodriguez, whose work has been affected by a volatile climate, Sonoma County launched a cash assistance fund for when natural disasters occur. (It provides a one-time payout of about $600 to low-wage workers, many of whom are otherwise unable to source relief.) The nonprofits involved in creating the fund say the pilot could be a template for other localities to copy. But they also say it’s not enough, and that employers in wine country need to guarantee hazard pay as the climate crisis worsens. During the extreme storms that pelted California starting December 26, Sonoma County’s Santa Rosa received 18 inches of rain, and its Russian River flooded onto roads, causing at least $16 million in property damage. People lost power, their food spoiled, and they couldn’t access water or fuel. Many couldn’t get to work or their workplaces were damaged, resulting in lost wages.

Low-wage workers, including laborers on vineyards, depend on those earnings but had little recourse to recoup them. Some available state funds effectively shut out undocumented immigrants, as well as migrant and seasonal workers who go from job to job. The wine industry relies heavily on seasonal workers, are many as 5,000 per season. One such worker, Anabel Garcia, farms around the harvest time, but off-season she switches to landscaping or domestic work. During the storms in January, she couldn’t find any work for nearly three weeks. North Bay Jobs With Justice, a coalition of more than 30 community and labor organizations, has been leading the fight for worker rights for a decade, but the work has recently evolved into climate protections. Max Bell Arper, executive director, says the coalition has been training the workers for more than a year to advocate for things like disaster insurance. Forty workers, including Garcia and Rodriguez, showed up to board meetings last year to call for cash relief and held protests at wineries and tasting rooms.

Last June, they convinced Sonoma County to provide a disaster emergency fund of $3 million, to draw from when disasters occur. This January, it was put to its first major test as the storms set in, and the county distribute the first $300,000 to workers. In February, advocates pushed for more money to be allocated; the county more than tripled the allowance to $1 million. The county specifically notes that the fund is accessible to undocumented people and to workers in low-wage sectors such as agriculture, retail, construction, and tourism. As far as Alper knows, it’s the first local disaster insurance fund of its kind to provide for undocumented immigrants. Last year, California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed a similar bill due to cost concerns. But a similar bill passed in Colorado, and the California bill is up for consideration again this year. Alper hopes the county’s work will show the state, and others, the value of such a policy.

Some workers who initially applied in January have secured their funding, but others haven’t. Garcia and Rodriguez waited hours in line at a designated “support recovery center” to fill out applications; weeks later, they are still awaiting a response. In an email, Gilbert Martinez, spokesman for Sonoma County, said the delays were due to the large response and need for financial assistance, but added that funds should be distributed soon. Even so, advocates say the payout isn’t enough. “$600 doesn’t pay the rent in California,” Alper says, and soon, the $1 million (of the $3 million total) will already be depleted. What’s more, severe storms are likely to continue, as are wildfires, which pose severe risks to the vineyards, from fire damage to smoke tainting the grapes. When the wildfires occur, low-wage workers remain in the vineyards, tending to the grapes, especially during harvest. “While everyone else is evacuating,” Alper says, “they’re having to go the other way—into the smoke.”

To ensure such dangerous work is compensated, North Bay Jobs With Justice is also pushing for companies to provide hazard pay. Alper argues that the $7.6 billion Sonoma wine industry can afford to do it; it also receives millions in crop insurance subsidized by the federal government. “The juxtaposition of inequality here between the very wealthy wine industry and the conditions of workers is pretty extreme,” he says. This drive has led to some wins. E. & J. Gallo, the largest winery in the U.S. by sales volume, agreed to pay its employees and contractors hazard pay. (Most of Gallo’s operations are farther south in Modesto, but it has vineyards in Sonoma County.) Some smaller companies also have agreed to hazard pay, including Eco Terreno, a 150-acre farm with 12 team members, who earn $23 per hour (Sonoma’s minimum is $17.25 per hour). Alper proposed hazard pay to CEO Rob Izzo six months ago. “The notion of hazard pay was a bit of an anathema,” Izzo says, because he ideally doesn’t want to send anyone into the smoke at all. “But knowing the nature of farming and timing of harvest, if they have to, then of course I can pay them more.”

Individual companies set their own triggers for hazard pay, Izzo says; for Eco Terreno, whenever the air quality index rises above 150, which California deems unhealthy for the general population, the business pays out at 150% of the worker’s wage. Izzo says it makes good business sense for him to invest in his employees, whom he wants to retain. Izzo says some smaller farms don’t have the same luxury; it’s been hard to make money lately, especially as smoke damages the harvest and as grape prices remain stagnant. So the public assistance is helpful, too. “It has to be a shared effort,” he says. “Corporations have to have skin in the game, because we’re the ones who stand to make the most profit from this.” Alper and the farm workers will continue the fight. They are planning to hand out leaflets at the county’s wealthiest wineries and tasting rooms and engage with customers directly. “Many workers who come and do these kinds of actions [have] never been to the tasting rooms where the wine that they grow and produce is served,” Alper says.