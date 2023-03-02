This cybersecurity firm makes it easy to trick hackers with believable fake networks

CounterCraft is No. 35 on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2023 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

Weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine last year, hackers accessed a financial institution’s computers and set them up to initiate a cyberattack on Ukrainian government websites. What the hackers didn’t know: Their efforts took place in a fake network designed as a detection environment by Spanish startup CounterCraft, which was able to protect its client’s real computers and share information about the incident with U.S. authorities.

“Being weeks ahead of the actual window of attack was a very useful place to be,” says Dan Brett, CounterCraft’s cofounder and chief strategy officer. CounterCraft’s deception tools turn the tables on hackers, luring them into digital labyrinths that waste their time and reveal their techniques while neutralizing the attack.

Honeypots aren’t new to cybersecurity, but CounterCraft’s platform takes a more user-friendly approach. It automates the process of laying out breadcrumbs, honeynets, and decoys designed to draw attackers into facsimiles of critical networks and allows defenders to analyze their behavior, engage with them to extract more information, and map out potential future targets in real time.