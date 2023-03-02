How Sorare’s $4 billion bet on NFT-based fantasy sports is paying off

Sorare is No. 34 on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2023 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

While other NFT projects have revealed their frailty in recent months, Parisian startup Sorare has created a series of hit blockchain-based fantasy sports leagues by prioritizing gameplay above quick profits. Sorare’s 3 million users collect digital trading cards of players to build a team and then win cash prizes and awards (meet and greets, signed jerseys) as those players succeed in the real world.

The four-year-old company, which raised $680 million at a $4.3 billion valuation in 2021, refined its approach in European soccer. Today, it has partnerships with some 300 clubs and leagues around the globe, including Germany’s Bundesliga and English Premier. In 2022, the company expanded into the U.S., unveiling games with MLB, MLS, and the NBA. Launched in September, the NBA game alone attracted more than 260,000 players by the end of the year.

In the future, users will be able to make trades across leagues and sports—exchanging, for example, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé for NBA forward LeBron James. Live sports will always influence fantasy matchups, says Nicolas Julia, Sorare’s cofounder and CEO, but what if the reverse were also true? “The future of sports fandom,” he says, “depends on how we bridge the digital and physical worlds.”