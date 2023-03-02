This company launched a renewable-powered nanogrid designed for disasters

Sesame Solar is No. 44 on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2023 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

When Hurricane Ian left the city of Fort Myers, Florida, in the dark in September 2022, some 300 emergency workers and residents relied on nanogrids, or mobile power units, attached to trailers that contained showers, toilets, and even laundry machines. The nanogrids were produced by Michigan-based Sesame Solar, which last year launched what it calls the first emergency mobile unit that runs entirely on renewable energy.

The units come with retractable solar panels on top that can power up to six homes a day (or 2,500 phones) and purify up to 130 gallons of water daily; the trailers underneath can serve as clinics, emergency response centers, and more. Place several together, and you have an entire command center.

“A lot of people just slap some solar panels on a trailer, but that’s not gorgeous, not simple, and not scalable,” says Lauren Flanagan, Sesame Solar’s cofounder and CEO.