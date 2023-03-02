How Eight Sleep’s high-tech mattress optimizes users’ sleep

Eight Sleep is No. 43 on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2023 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

Don’t call Eight Sleep a mattress company. Yes, it sells a connected mattress alongside its smart mattress cover, but “we don’t employ a foam expert,” says Matteo Franceschetti, cofounder and CEO, who prefers the term “sleep technology company.”

Last year, Eight Sleep debuted its Pod 3 mattress, which starts at $3,095 and comes with a suite of capabilities, including automatic temperature regulation, sensors that track sleep phases, and a vibrating wake-up function. Even more remarkable, the company’s Pod 3 mattress cover—starting at $2,195—brings much of the same technology, including twice as many onboard sensors as previous versions and algorithms that translate the data into metrics, such as heart rate and respiratory rate, to almost any mattress.

Using this data, Eight Sleep’s AI-powered SleepOS gets to know users and adjusts their mattresses to their needs. (Last March, Eight Sleep acquired health-coaching company Span Health to aid those efforts.) Eight Sleep has fans among pro athletes, entrepreneurs, and celebrities, in part, Franceschetti says, because “for us, data is not the end point, it’s just the beginning,” allowing the system to optimize users’ sleep. “It’s a passive improvement to a big part of your health.”