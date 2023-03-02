How Microsoft bakes accessibility into everything it touches

“In order for folks to invest more to tackle inaccessibility, they have to understand why,” says Jenny Lay-Flurrie, Microsoft’s chief accessibility officer. Yet there’s very little reliable information about people with disabilities. That insight inspired Microsoft and the World Bank, in collaboration with the Disability Data Initiative at Fordham University, to launch a project to gather more accurate information about the disability community worldwide. The goal is to collate the fragmented data that exists today and create a public-facing hub that will offer unprecedented visibility to policymakers and employers, among others.

Microsoft is pairing this work with accessibility efforts throughout the company. It has partnered with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and others in the tech industry on the Speech Accessibility Project, which gathers data from people with atypical speech—in an effort to improve voice-recognition technology for people with disabilities. In October, it launched its Adaptive Accessories kit, a system of joysticks, buttons, and directional pads that lets users build a computer setup that works for them; a tie-in with Shapeways allows for even further customization, with the ability to 3D print custom accessory designs. Microsoft also expanded the functionality of its Microsoft Seeing AI app, which provides consumers with audio readouts of health product information such as name and ingredients. And in the fall, the company launched an accessible voting website with Democracy Forward and the Center for Civic Design, which provided a centralized location for people to find accessibility information about voting in all 50 states.

The company’s new Neurodiversity Career Connector, meanwhile, matches job seekers with businesses that are expanding their hiring programs, such as Ford, Google, and IBM. This work, says Lay-Flurrie, is the result of Microsoft’s 2016 commitment to better serve people with disabilities, both within and outside its halls. “If you have a culture in which you’re hiring disabled talent, empowering that talent, and elevating that voice,” she says, “you see both amazing products come out of it—and the [wider] social challenges” that still need to be addressed.