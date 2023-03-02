Art collective Mschf is laughing at capitalism—all the way to the bank

Mschf is No. 50 on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2023 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

Art collective Mschf has a knack for trolling consumerism while stoking it with its own hypebeast-worthy product drops. The New York–based group was responsible for Lil Nas X’s notorious 2021 Satan Shoes, a limited run of 666 pairs of modified Nike Air Max 97s, complete with human blood, that earned it a lawsuit from the sneaker giant. (The companies agreed to a settlement a month later.)

In 2022, Mschf grabbed the spotlight with nearly two dozen limited-edition drops that revel in the excesses and absurdities of capitalism. This included $24 six-packs of Sacred Seltzer—hard seltzer made with holy water (“Get crunk on Christ!”)—and stacks of pixelated money in global currencies. (A five-foot-tall version of this work in USD, called Big Blur, sold at Sotheby’s for $57,000 in 2021.) Most items sold out immediately; many wound up on StockX and other resale sites.

Through the Mschf Sneakers app, meanwhile, the group continues to release shoes that range from playful to flat-out ridiculous. On the one hand, there’s the clever Gobstomper ($195), a skate shoe that reveals different colors as its surface suede wears away. On the other, there’s a medical walking boot for $450, and the cartoonish Astro Boy-style Big Red Boot ($350), which took over social media ahead of its drop in mid-February 2023.