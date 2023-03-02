Art collective Mschf is laughing at capitalism—all the way to the bank

Mschf is No. 50 on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2023. Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.
Art collective Mschf has a knack for trolling consumerism while stoking it with its own hypebeast-worthy product drops. The New York–based group was responsible for Lil Nas X’s notorious 2021 Satan Shoes, a limited run of 666 pairs of modified Nike Air Max 97s, complete with human blood, that earned it a lawsuit from the sneaker giant. (The companies agreed to a settlement a month later.)
In 2022, Mschf grabbed the spotlight with nearly two dozen limited-edition drops that revel in the excesses and absurdities of capitalism. This included $24 six-packs of Sacred Seltzer—hard seltzer made with holy water (“Get crunk on Christ!”)—and stacks of pixelated money in global currencies. (A five-foot-tall version of this work in USD, called Big Blur, sold at Sotheby’s for $57,000 in 2021.) Most items sold out immediately; many wound up on StockX and other resale sites.
Through the Mschf Sneakers app, meanwhile, the group continues to release shoes that range from playful to flat-out ridiculous. On the one hand, there’s the clever Gobstomper ($195), a skate shoe that reveals different colors as its surface suede wears away. On the other, there’s a medical walking boot for $450, and the cartoonish Astro Boy-style Big Red Boot ($350), which took over social media ahead of its drop in mid-February 2023.