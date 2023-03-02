How MrBeast keeps winning fans—and burger and chocolate sales

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, released just 15 videos in 2022 on his main YouTube channel, yet he managed to become the world’s most-subscribed-to individual YouTuber. Those videos, in which he wowed viewers by building Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory (in a tie-in with the launch of his Feastables line of chocolate bars and cookies) and exploring Antarctica for 50 hours, helped Donaldson cross the 125 million–subscriber mark (as of mid-February 2023, he had accrued 134 million subs). Perhaps even more remarkable, MrBeast pulled off a similar feat on TikTok, where he now has more than 77 million followers. “We’re going to keep playing around with even sub-one-minute stuff,” says Marc Hustvedt, president of MrBeast, Donaldson’s North Carolina–based company. “It’s an existential-like threat to long-form YouTube.” The only question is whether short-form video can deliver as much ad revenue.

But no other creator is as prepared for these shifts in the digital media business. MrBeast’s videos propel a sophisticated international business that brought in some $110 million in 2022 and spans consumer-packaged goods, merch, and the MrBeast Burger chain, which operates from more than 1,700 ghost kitchens and drew 10,000 fans to its real-world debut last summer in New Jersey. MrBeast, which now has more than 200 employees, is ruthlessly focused on improving every aspect of its operations, optimizing viewer retention by studying every moment a video loses watchers, and partnering with East Carolina University last fall to train production talent. The goal now, Hustvedt says, is “to push the [MrBeast’s] traditional businesses to spread and grow as fast as the digital content,” citing how Feastables’ $10 million in initial sales paved the way to Walmart distribution, though the brand is still U.S. only. That’s sure to change as MrBeast’s global audience, which consumes his content in 12 languages, grows hungry for more.