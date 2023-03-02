How Loom became TikTok for enterprises

Loom is No. 45 on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2023 . Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

Video communication has become de rigueur since the pandemic, but rather than just moving a meeting from a conference room to a screen, Loom does something different. It takes the short-form video phenomenon and turns it into an effective way for businesses to pitch clients, explain how a product works, or share information internally. Think of it like TikTok for enterprises.

By allowing customers to create short videos (up to five minutes long) that can be watched anytime and shared as needed, the eight-year-old company helps its 18 million users across 350,000 businesses eschew time-sucking scheduled video meetings, both internally and externally. Those clients—which include Netflix, HubSpot, and P&G’s Tide brand—have been using it a lot. As of December, more than 215 million “looms” had been recorded.

Asynchronous video remains a bit of an outlier in corporate workplaces, but there are advantages to occupying a middle ground between Slack and Zoom. Viewers can take visual clues from speakers’ tone or body language without all parties enduring the tedious process of aligning schedules, and everyone can avoid the inevitable tangents that can derail typical video calls. The result? Teams communicate more effectively—so much so that a recent study of the company’s 18 million users found that they now have 29% fewer meetings on average. “By lightening up somebody’s calendar,” cofounder and CEO Joe Thomas says, “you actually enable more creativity.”