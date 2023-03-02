Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Loom is meeting the moment by letting workers communicate and collaborate via snackable asynchronous video.

How Loom became TikTok for enterprises

[Photo: Natasha Hall/Unsplash]

BY Chris Morris2 minute read

Loom is No. 45 on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies of 2023. Explore the full list of companies that are reshaping industries and culture.

Video communication has become de rigueur since the pandemic, but rather than just moving a meeting from a conference room to a screen, Loom does something different. It takes the short-form video phenomenon and turns it into an effective way for businesses to pitch clients, explain how a product works, or share information internally. Think of it like TikTok for enterprises.

By allowing customers to create short videos (up to five minutes long) that can be watched anytime and shared as needed, the eight-year-old company helps its 18 million users across 350,000 businesses eschew time-sucking scheduled video meetings, both internally and externally. Those clients—which include Netflix, HubSpot, and P&G’s Tide brand—have been using it a lot. As of December, more than 215 million “looms” had been recorded.

Asynchronous video remains a bit of an outlier in corporate workplaces, but there are advantages to occupying a middle ground between Slack and Zoom. Viewers can take visual clues from speakers’ tone or body language without all parties enduring the tedious process of aligning schedules, and everyone can avoid the inevitable tangents that can derail typical video calls. The result? Teams communicate more effectively—so much so that a recent study of the company’s 18 million users found that they now have 29% fewer meetings on average. “By lightening up somebody’s calendar,” cofounder and CEO Joe Thomas says, “you actually enable more creativity.”

advertisement
PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Chris Morris is a contributing writer at Fast Company, covering business, technology, and entertainment, helping readers make sense of complex moves in the world of tech and finance and offering behind the scenes looks at everything from theme parks to the video game industry. Chris is a veteran journalist with more than 35 years of experience, more than half of which were spent with some of the Internet’s biggest sites, including CNNMoney.com, where he was director of content development, and Yahoo! Finance, where he was managing editor More

Explore Topics