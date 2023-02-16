Ranking workers can hurt morale and productivity. Tech companies are doing it anyway

From 1981 to 2001, G.E. CEO Jack Welch popularized what was then seen as a “candid” and “entrepreneurial” management approach: Rank every employee, then fire the bottom 10%.

The practice known as “rank and yank,” “the vitality curve,” or “stack ranking,” was eventually abandoned by G.E. because internal HR leaders found the practice failed to capture future potential, hurt morale, and did not boost performance.

Researchers have found that rating-based performance reviews “often fail to change how people work, and dissatisfaction with the appraisal process has been associated with general job dissatisfaction, lower organization commitment, and increased intentions to quit.”

But today, companies from Amazon to Meta are reviving the practice, and reportedly use stack ranking to compare and evaluate talent. And as layoffs continue throughout the tech sector, experts say the practice is increasing in popularity. Here’s why stack ranking is making a comeback.