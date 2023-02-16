Apartment construction is booming, but that won’t change your rent

BY Nate Berg3 minute read

The numbers look good, but there’s an unfortunate truth hiding beneath the surface.

Right now, a record number of multifamily housing units are under construction in the U.S. It’s a much-needed infusion of apartments to fill a housing shortfall that many estimate to be at least 1.5 million homes. According to a recent report from the National Association of Home Builders, there are currently about 943,000 units of multifamily housing under construction, more than the number of single-family houses being built, and the highest number in production at one time since 1974. But the high numbers aren’t actually a sign that the supply side is catching up with the demand. Rather, it’s a testament to just how broken the homebuilding industry has gotten. The truth is that there are so many apartments in the production pipeline because they are being built at an incredibly slow pace. Blame the pandemic. Supply chain issues have meant it’s been more difficult and more costly for builders to get the materials they need, and long-standing labor shortages in the construction industry have meant there are fewer people doing the actual building. So what looks like the housing industry catching up with demand is actually the housing industry struggling to build out a deep backlog of apartment buildings.

“It’s the steel prices, the aluminum prices, the copper, gypsum, ready-mix concrete. If we look at what that all was before the pandemic, prices are drastically up,” says Danushka Nanayakkara-Skillington, assistant VP for forecasting and analysis at the National Association of Home Builders, noting that costs for building materials are about 8% higher than they were a year ago. During the height of the pandemic, costs were nearly 25% higher than usual. When it comes to multifamily housing, though, production has been on the rise in recent years, almost entirely outpacing single-family home building since 2013. And the roughly 545,000 apartment units that started construction in 2022 are a sign that builders are trying to match demand, but 2022 is likely an outlier. The NAHB expects the production of multifamily housing units to stabilize this year and next. “It’s just going to go back to trend,” Nanayakkara-Skillington says. Michael Neal, a principal research associate in the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Washington, D.C.-based Urban Institute, says the overall supply isn’t as big an issue as the affordability of the units being built. The pandemic caused spikes in rent across the country, and cities like Cape Coral, Florida, and Cleveland are still seeing rents that are more than 8% higher than they were pre-pandemic. Outside of a few large urban areas, multifamily housing is primarily supplying the rental market, and single-family housing is supplying the buyer’s market.