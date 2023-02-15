How Ikea is helping this nonprofit transport 5,000 emergency shelters to Turkey

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

When he woke up on February 6, Johan Karlsson’s phone was filled with texts about the earthquake that had hit Turkey and Syria a few hours earlier. Karlsson, head of the Sweden-based nonprofit Better Shelter, started reaching out to the organization’s humanitarian partners to figure out how it could help.

[Photo: ﻿Ali Haj Suleiman/courtesy Better Shelter] “We realized quite soon that the magnitude was much worse than what we were seeing in the news,” he says. Now, a week later, more than 36,000 people have died. More than a million people are homeless in Turkey alone, both because tens of thousands of buildings have been destroyed and because some left standing are unsafe to live in. The people who survived the initial destruction now have to survive freezing temperatures and a lack of essentials like food and water. [Image: Better Shelter] Better Shelter makes flat-packed refugee shelters that can be constructed by volunteers within a few hours. It already worked in Syria, and so it had a small warehouse in Turkey with around 150 shelters that its partners there could quickly access. One group, the Turkish Red Crescent, has already started installing the shelters in the hard-hit city of Hatay. Better Shelter also had a much larger stockpile of homes thousands of miles away in Poland, but those came with a challenge: How could it deliver them as quickly as possible? The day after the earthquake, the nonprofit met with the Ikea Foundation, which has supported it for more than a decade, ever since Better Shelter’s designers had their first prototypes. The foundation agreed to reimburse the nonprofit for the 5,000 shelters that it had waiting in storage and pay for them to be sent to Turkey. Then Better Shelter turned to Ikea itself for help.

“We had problems with logistics,” says Karlsson. “The companies we work with would take months to move our stock to Turkey. We called Ikea and asked them, ‘Could you possibly help us?’ After all, what you’re doing is moving flat packs around.” [Photo: Watan Foundation/courtesy Better Shelter] The call happened on Sunday, and by Monday, February 13, a truck that Ikea normally uses for deliveries was loaded with the shelters in Gdansk, Poland, and on its way to Turkey. Thirty-six trucks from Ikea’s delivery partners have now been mobilized, an Ikea Foundation spokesperson says. “We will have all 5,000 units in Turkey over the next three weeks, which is a major logistics exercise,” Karlsson says. The drive from Poland will take each truck about six days. There will still be challenges when the trucks reach Turkey, since many roads are heavily damaged, and getting into war-torn Syria is even more difficult. (In dense cities that are now filled with rubble, it also will be hard to find land to put the shelters.) Still, since Better Shelter has already been working in the region, it has a network of partners that can help with last-mile logistics, and Turkish companies have reached out to also offer support, says Karlsson.

[Photo: Ali Haj Suleiman/courtesy Better Shelter] When the deliveries arrive, the shelters are designed to be easily assembled in just a few hours. The parts for a single shelter, which can house up to five people, are contained in two flat-pack boxes, each lightweight enough that they can be carried by two people. Assembled, it includes walls, roof panels, and a lockable door, as well as a solar-powered light and charger and a heater and blankets. [Photo: Ali Haj Suleiman/courtesy Better Shelter] The structures are unlikely to be damaged in an earthquake because the lightweight buildings are more resilient than something made from concrete. Better Shelter already had 10,000 shelters in place in Syria when the earthquake happened; so far, it hasn’t received any reports of damage. Now, the nonprofit is ramping up production of more shelters. Its humanitarian partners in Turkey and Syria have a need for more than 28,000 shelters, the organization says, both of the type that Better Shelter makes and larger emergency housing. (That’s only the total for the groups that it works with directly; the overall need in the region is even greater.)