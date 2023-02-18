Ronnie 2K is the not-so-secret all-star of the popular NBA video game—and its lightning rod

Ronnie Singh has been called “the most hated man in gaming.” But to him, it’s all part of the job—as well as explaining what his job actually is.
On paper, Singh is the head of lifestyle and content marketing for the video game company 2K. But he’s better known as “Ronnie 2K,” the face of the brand, specifically for its basketball series NBA 2K.
Singh went from just one of the franchise’s nearly 2 million avid players to becoming 2K’s persona tasked with growing its presence online and within culture. However, being an in-house spokesperson for a brand can also mean being a lightning rod for complaints. Glitches, server issues, unpopular features, and even player rankings all somehow fall on Singh’s head even thought it’s far out of his control. Or fans still think of Singh as 2K’s forum and community manager that now spends too much time hobnobbing with celebrities and athletes. But, having worked at 2K for 15 years, that’s exactly what his job has evolved into: facilitating and maintaining those high-profile connections.
“I think it’s ‘most hated,’ but also the most loved [man in gaming]. It’s really strange,” Singh says. “Did we ever intend for that to happen? Did I ever want that kind of exposure to the world? No. But it’s been essential to crafting these relationships. I feel like it’d be tougher for the athletes, the celebrities, and the community that play our game to really connect with a brand without a persona involved.”
Any brand wants to forge a connection with its audience. While celebrity and influencer endorsements still carry weight, more companies—and even VC firms—have leaned into the idea of an in-house ambassador to be their bridge to a community, especially on social media. To Melissa Bell, 2K’s global chief marketing officer, having someone like Singh relay information from the company to the game’s fans instead of a brand account has made all the difference, even if it means that Singh will sometimes find himself in the crosshairs of the community he’s trying to foster.
“He was brave,” Bell says of Singh taking on his role. “By putting yourself out there, you’re putting yourself out there for bullets.”
Hoop dreams
Singh has always been obsessed with sports. Growing up in the Bay Area, he was a huge fan of the San Francisco 49ers and Giants but, ironically enough, not the Warriors.