President Biden needs to name Sara Nelson as the new Secretary of Labor

As the Biden administration heads toward its second two years, many senior aides and Cabinet secretaries are headed toward the exit, allowing the president to refocus his priorities with a new slate of appointments, including at the Department of Labor, where Secretary Marty Walsh is expected to leave an opening. For Biden, it’s a renewed chance to fulfill his stated desire to be considered “the most pro-union president you’ve ever seen,” a goal he often seems interested in achieving on a technicality, in the sense that most other presidents have not been pro-union at all. There is, however, now an opportunity for him to earn that moniker more legitimately: Listen to Bernie Sanders and appoint Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants, to be the next Secretary of Labor.

Nelson‘s name was put forward in a letter from Sanders (along with former Labor secretary Robert Reich). By taking Sanders’ advice, Biden has an opportunity to make up some of the ground he lost when his administration effectively sidelined railroad workers in their fight with the railroads, using Congress to override a potential strike and leaving the workers with many demands unmet, demands that are now in starker relief with a high-profile train accident in the news. By picking a current union leader—and an aggressive one, at that—the president could make it clear that the last two years of his term will actually be about, as he promised in his most recent state of the union address, stopping workers from “getting stiffed.” Nelson’s appointment would not necessarily immediately transform the too-often milquetoast Department of Labor; all cabinet secretaries are constrained by both the president they serve and the bureaucracy they oversee. For decades, though, Labor secretaries have been academics (like Reich) or party apparatchiks under Democrats. (And who can forget that Hillary Clinton reportedly considered Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz for the role?) When there’s a Republican president, the Department of Labor is typically helmed by an administrator tasked with stymying the Department’s mission. So Nelson’s nomination would signal a major shift in the public’s sense of who the department—and the administration—speaks for. That is because Nelson is, by quite some margin, the most recognizable union leader in the country. When I profiled her for Fast Company in 2021, it seemed as if she was poised to take her name recognition and fighting rhetoric and make a run for the president of the AFL-CIO, the country’s largest labor federation. The sudden death of former AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka led to the more establishment candidate, Liz Shuler, taking the spot before an election, and the whisperings of a challenge from Nelson have abated. But today, if someone knows one labor name, it’s not Shuler—it’s Nelson.

This is partly due to her indefatigable schedule of media appearances and the frequency of air travel-related issues, which offer her continued chances to show up on cable news. On issues from the lack of pay for TSA agents during the 2019-2020 government shutdown to COVID-19 precautions on planes and the unruly passengers to the Southwest Airlines scheduling debacle, television viewers have seen a lot of Nelson over the past several years, often appearing in front of a bookshelf filled with titles on labor history (with an especially salient title often turned directly toward camera). But it’s also due to her willingness to avoid bland platitudes in speaking about workers’ fights: Nelson is willing to castigate CEOs for corporate greed in terms harsher than most public figures are willing to say in public, and she is an aggressive advocate for workers to use their power in the workplace, especially the power of the strike. She shows up in support of striking mine workers in Alabama and unionizing Starbucks workers, and also articulates a link between such progressive issues as abortion rights and workers’ fights around the country, giving her broad appeal across huge swaths of the Democratic constituency. But the job of the Labor Secretary involves more than just supporting workers, and Nelson is also equally adept at the inside game that the job would require. At the start of the pandemic, she was a key player in negotiating with airline CEOs on the air travel portion of the CARES Act, which bailed out the airlines but also enforced strict worker-friendly rules on the federal money, banned stock buybacks, and capped executive pay. So, while she is happy to sit onstage next to Amazon Labor Union leader Chris Smalls as he jokes about bringing a guillotine to a protest against Jeff Bezos, the CEO of United Airlines also considers her a valuable partner in running the airline.