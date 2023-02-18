How celebrity supplements became the new celebrity fragrance

I have smeared on enough hydrogel cream, applied enough lash-lengthening mascara, and scrubbed my face with enough gentle face wash from skincare, makeup, and baby care brand The Honest Company to know that its products will not make me look anything like its founder, Jessica Alba. But that didn’t stop me from adding to my Amazon cart, in a depressed and susceptible state late one night, The Honest Company’s new dietary supplements—which promise immune support and a good night’s sleep for the price of $25.99 per bottle . Could the Stay Chill Daily Mood Balance Supplement make me the sort of woman who, like Alba, posts an Instagram slide reading: “Healing is not fixing, healing is understanding and transcending,” and really believe it?

I came to my senses in the morning, realizing just how much I’d been lured in by the company’s effortlessly put-together founder. To be honest, it could have been any of a number of famous people who got me. In the past few years, celebrities including Halle Berry, Ellen Pompeo, Cindy Crawford, Elle McPherson, Kate Hudson, Naomi Watts, Lo Bosworth, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Hyland, Kristen Bell, and (of course) Gwyneth Paltrow have all launched supplement collections promising consumers everything from “vaginal support” (Naomi Watts’s Stripes) to help becoming more beautiful while they sleep (Cindy Crawford’s Meaningful Beauty). And to be clear, this isn’t just a female phenomenon: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lebron James teamed up last year to offer energy packets and whey protein through their supplement brand, Ladder, and figures like Inforwars’s Alex Jones and the Liver King have made fortunes hawking dietary “aids.”

Thanks to social media, we have deep insight into celebrities’ lives: their well-designed homes, beauty routines, and, increasingly, their wellness journeys. But social media is not a two-way mirror. You may know that Kate Hudson feels better after a workout and a smoothie and Elle MacPherson gives her children, who are picky eaters, a WelleCo supplement as a snack, but these people don’t know anything about you or your life, let alone what nutrients you may be lacking. And none of them are doctors.

And even if they were, it might be tricky for them to recommend a supplement, because not only are supplements not well studied, but the FDA lacks the authority to regulate them. Supplement manufacturers don’t have to prove a product’s efficacy or even safety before putting it on the market.