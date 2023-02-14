This new Valentine’s Day tradition can strengthen your relationship and career

BY Abby Davisson and Myra Strober5 minute read

This Valentine’s Day, many of us will treat a partner to chocolates or a fancy dinner. While we aren’t saying you have to toss the chocolates, we advocate for adding a new tradition that will strengthen your relationship even more: talking with your partner about each of your career ambitions. We have found that this practice is something all couples should do early on—and then regularly as their relationship and careers evolve.

Sometimes conversations with our partners about our respective careers can be prompted by external forces. Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, Abby was offered a promotion to a bigger role within her company. It meant taking on additional team members, including some in India. Already stretched by managing team members in various time zones across the U.S. while trading off responsibilities with her husband for their young children’s remote schooling, Abby wasn’t sure how she could pull it off. But instead of turning down the promotion, she asked for some time to discuss it with her husband, then the CFO of a fintech company. Her husband offered to take the lead on their children’s remote school to give Abby some breathing room, and she accepted the promotion. Other times, these conversations are instigated by internal reflections. Some months later, when a leadership change in her husband’s company meant he needed to recommit to his role for several more years, he and Abby had another conversation. This time her husband shared his desire to forge a more entrepreneurial career path instead of remaining in his CFO role. They agreed that Abby would stay at her company to provide their family with a stable paycheck and health insurance while he leaned into his entrepreneurial ventures.

In decades past, “taking turns” for couples in long-term relationships meant one parent (typically the woman in heterosexual couples) pausing their career to raise children. And to be clear, in the pandemic millions of caregivers (again, mostly women) left the labor force to focus on their families. But many women have returned to the paid workforce, and the percentage of people in couples where both members work continues to rise, with a whopping 81% of women and 63% of men in a dual-career couple. So the notion of taking turns now means navigating how two people divide paid work and family commitments. With an increase in remote and hybrid workplaces, people have more flexibility and control over their schedules than ever before. And in an uncertain economy with increasing rounds of layoffs, career fluidity (moving between employers as well as moving between working for an employer and self-employment) is becoming more common. These trends offer the perfect moment to be more creative and deliberate about how to divide responsibilities—but only for those who seize the opportunity to have the right conversations. Our research has shown that there are productive and counterproductive ways to have difficult career conversations with a partner. We offer three suggestions for increasing the odds that the discussions go well.

The first is to tread lightly. Consider where and when you’ll raise the topic as much as what you want to say. Don’t spring it on your partner as you’re both brushing your teeth at night or when you’re rushing to get the kids out the door in the morning. Tell your partner you have something important to talk about and set a mutually agreeable time when you are both relatively relaxed and away from daily routines, perhaps outdoors. Myra and her husband have found that walking near water (a river or lake or ocean) helps them think more expansively. The second piece of advice we offer professional couples is to listen. Put your phone down. Or, better yet, leave it in another room. Let your partner say as much as they want to before offering a response. Listening carefully and intentionally can help you hear your partner fully and completely, minimizing the possibility for miscommunication. The third practice we suggest is to give grace and assume positive intent. Visualize yourself and your partner on the same team, both wanting to find the best solution. Of course, there may still be some awkwardness and perhaps even anger. These are charged topics, after all, and if things get too heated, you can always take a break and come back to the conversation later. But assuming positive intent will allow both partners to come to the conversation in good faith.

To be most effective, these discussions should happen both before making a big change, such as accepting a new job, and also weekly or even daily to determine how to handle various tasks and curveballs that inevitably arise. Abby and her husband have a weekly planning session where they look at their schedules and determine logistics for the week ahead, including school pickups and drop-offs. We know a couple whose weekly planning session includes deciding who’s on point if one of their kids gets sick that day. This is brilliant, since it’s easier to make a plan B in advance than when you wake up and discover someone has a fever or you get the dreaded call from daycare when you’re in the middle of a big presentation. Adapt the agenda to suit your needs and preferences, and make it as fun or as brief as you want. Just ensure it’s on the calendar and that it actually happens.