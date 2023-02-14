Why some public schools are introducing vegan meals on the sly

BY Adele Peters3 minute read

When New York City public schools stopped serving meat on Mondays and Fridays, and New York City public hospitals made vegan meals the default option for patients, the city touted the health benefits. But programs like these could also play an important role in fighting climate change, according to a recent report.

The report looked at “super leverage points” that can trigger larger societal change to benefit the climate. Public procurement of plant-based food is one of three key actions. One reason: Buying alternative proteins at a large scale can make them competitive more quickly, leading to a tipping point in mass adoption. “The more market there is in which to develop them, the better the products get, and the cheaper the products get,” says Tim Lenton, a professor at the U.K.’s University of Exeter and a lead author of the report. In the U.K., for example, where the government spends nearly $3 billion on food, a shift in public purchasing could double the market for plant-based protein by 2035. Serving plant-based school lunches can also help change behavior. “Most people develop an appetite for animal meat when they’re young, before kids even understand where meat comes from,” says Laura Kliman, director of new product development at Impossible Foods. “So by introducing plant-based options at a young age, we can begin to shape those eating habits early.” The company has designed two custom products for schools: plant-based versions of beef patties and chicken nuggets. Several school districts are currently piloting the products.

Kids might also convince their parents to try something new. “Studies have shown that those who are most resistant to change are middle-aged men. . . . If anyone can persuade them to change, it’s probably their sons and daughters who come home and tell them, ‘Dad, why are you refusing that we have the plant-based burger?” Lenton says. For climate change, any shift away from meat matters: In the U.S., if everyone ate just 25% less meat, emissions could be cut by more than 80 million tons a year. Other studies suggest that to have any chance of meeting climate goals, the food system and diets need to transform. Shifting to clean energy, electric vehicles, and other tech that eliminates fossil fuels isn’t enough on its own. Many school districts are adding more plant-based options, though they’re taking different approaches. Austin schools don’t have fully meatless days but do offer a vegetarian option—like bean burritos or enchiladas, for example—at every meal. Nothing is labeled as vegan or vegetarian, says head chef Diane Grodek. “We don’t say, ‘This is the meat option, this is the alternative,’” she says. “We just put it all out there as, ‘This is food and it’s good.’”

Grodek says the focus has been on making all the food as appealing as possible. “We’ve got a preset salad every day, one with meat and one with beans—but that’s the only difference,” she says. “They’re colorful, they look tasty, they’re crunchy. We think about what textures we’re putting in there.” Notably, they’ve avoided products like Impossible Burgers because they contain coconut oil and the district is nut-free. Grodek also says she tries to avoid heavily processed food, and that options like beans are more affordable than plant-based burgers or other fake meats, though they may soon begin serving plant-based chicken from a Seattle-based brand called Rebellyous Foods. At some schools, students market the food to their peers. “In the newsletter or over the morning announcements, they’ll hype up the plant-based options, and they’ll create posters showing the climate benefits,” says Chloë Waterman, who manages a program at Friends of the Earth that advocates for a transition to healthy and climate-friendly food. The nonprofit works with schools to source products that meet nutritional requirements and plan budgets if they want to squeeze in pricier items like the Beyond Burger.