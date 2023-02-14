Houston just covered part of its highway with a massive park

BY Elissaveta M. Brandon4 minute read

American highways are notorious for gashing through parks and splintering neighborhoods. But over the past decade, cities and urban planners have slowly been succumbing to the common sense required to replace them, or at least parts of them, with parks. There is Dallas, with the 5.2-acre Klyde Warren Park, which was built over the recessed Woodall Rodgers Freeway in downtown. There’s San Francisco, where part of the contentious Presidio Parkway was recently topped by a sprawling (and quintessentially windy) new park overlooking the Golden Gate Bridge. And now, there’s Houston, a city so infamous for its traffic that several of its highways regularly top the charts for most congested.

[Image: Nelson Byrd Woltz/courtesy Memorial Park Conservancy] One of those highways, Memorial Drive, has now been crowned with two sets of tunnels, each of them covered with an earthy blanket of soil and plants. Named the Land Bridge and Prairie project, the new park was unveiled this weekend, when for the first time since the 1950s, visitors were able to cross over Memorial Drive and enjoy 1,500 acres of uninterrupted parkland at Memorial Park. Swelling like soft green mounds over a six-lane highway, the park is the latest example of how cities can mend the tears caused by disruptive roads without necessarily tearing them down. [Image: Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects/courtesy Memorial Park Conservancy] The project is part of an ambitious masterplan for Memorial Park that was drawn up after Houston suffered intense droughts in 2011. By some estimates, 80% of the forested canopy was dead. “On that first visit, it was like arriving in a post-nuclear landscape,” says Thomas Woltz of Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects, which designed the Land Bridge as well as the masterplan, in tandem with the Memorial Park Conservancy, the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, and the Uptown Development Authority. [Photo: Nick Hubbard/courtesy Memorial Park Conservancy] And so, Woltz’s team set out to restore the complex, biodiverse system of the site in a way that honors its early history as a settlement for the Karankawa people—before European settlers turned it into farmland, and then city authorities flattened parts of it for a training camp during World War I. They analyzed old maps, talked to archeologists, and worked with around 40 ecologists to gather data on the right kind of flora and fauna that should be planted. The renewed landscape, which opened in 2020, features 100 acres of lawn, wetlands, trails, lakes, and a meadow the size of Sheep’s Meadow in Central Park. (Memorial Park is twice the size of its Manhattan counterpart.)

[Photo: Nick Hubbard/courtesy Memorial Park Conservancy] The Land Bridge was the next natural step. During a series of public input workshops, the architects learned how subdivided the park felt to local Houstonians. Over the years, the park had been spliced into more than 20 fragments trapped in between highways, roads, and parking lots—with no crossings except for one 12-foot bridge. [Photo: Nick Hubbard/courtesy Memorial Park Conservancy] Woltz’s team identified a large swath of land at the very heart of Memorial Park where the earth had previously been disturbed to create softball fields, parking lots—and of course to burrow Memorial Drive through the landscape. To build the footings for the new tunnels, the team actually had to rebuild that stretch of the highway, and construct a temporary alternative during the Memorial Drive renovation. [Photo: Nick Hubbard/courtesy Memorial Park Conservancy] They then sliced up the old highway into slabs and stacked them to create a terraced path up one of the mounds. Switchback ramps provide easy access for wheelchair users, while an elliptical path at the top of the mound provides panoramic views of uptown and downtown Houston, complete with a 120-foot-long bench hugging the perimeter. “Unlike a national park that might be naturalistic, this is actually unabashedly civic in its intention,” says Woltz. “We tend to think of those [public spaces] mostly in urban settings like the Mall of D.C., or big squares, piazzas in Italy, but I think those same principles can be applied in a massive landscape like this that evokes and honors the civic realm.”