Final call for Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023 applications

Fast Company is extending its application deadline for Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023 to Tuesday, February 21, at 11:59 p.m.
This marks the fifth year Fast Company will be recognizing companies and organizations from around the world that most effectively empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent whole new ways of doing business.
In addition to honoring the world’s 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, we will recognize companies in more than 20 different categories, including 8 that are new this year: health and wellness, education, banking and finance, food, science and technology, advertising/marketing/communications, social good, and sustained excellence.
To select the winners, editors of Fast Company are again collaborating with Accenture, the global professional services firm that brings decades of research and expertise on relevant topics, from corporate innovation to workplace inclusion. Accenture serves as an objective third party, and together we have devised a series of questions and a data-based methodology to evaluate the role innovation plays in a particular company’s operations.
For more than a decade, Fast Company has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business innovation with its annual awards programs. In addition to Best Workplaces for Innovators, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Innovation by Design, World Changing Ideas, Brands That Matter, and the Next Big Thing in Tech lists have celebrated thousands of organizations transforming industries and shaping society through paradigm-shifting products, insights, or services.
What differentiates Best Workplaces for Innovators from existing best-places-to-work lists is that it goes beyond benefits, competitive compensation, and collegiality (mere table stakes in today’s brutally competitive talent marketplace) to identify which companies are actively creating and sustaining the kinds of innovative cultures that many top employees value even more than money. Places where they can do the best work of their careers and improve the lives of hundreds, thousands, even millions of people around the world.
For more information on applying, see the FAQs. The final deadline to apply is February 21.