Final call for Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023 applications

Fast Company is extending its application deadline for Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023 to Tuesday, February 21, at 11:59 p.m.

This marks the fifth year Fast Company will be recognizing companies and organizations from around the world that most effectively empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent whole new ways of doing business.

In addition to honoring the world’s 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, we will recognize companies in more than 20 different categories, including 8 that are new this year: health and wellness, education, banking and finance, food, science and technology, advertising/marketing/communications, social good, and sustained excellence.

To select the winners, editors of Fast Company are again collaborating with Accenture, the global professional services firm that brings decades of research and expertise on relevant topics, from corporate innovation to workplace inclusion. Accenture serves as an objective third party, and together we have devised a series of questions and a data-based methodology to evaluate the role innovation plays in a particular company’s operations.