What this tech company learned from canceling meetings for a month

“I can ’ t wait to get to work and attend a bunch of meetings,” said no one ever.

The truth is that a lot of meetings could have been an email, but some are essential for achieving end goals. The key is knowing the difference. To determine their best use, TechSmith, provider of screen capture software and productivity solutions, canceled all meetings for an entire month.

“Our defining challenge right now is to figure out how flexible we can be, what’s possible, and what’s reasonable for maximizing performance of the organization,” says TechSmith CEO Wendy Hamilton. “We heard from employees that ubiquitous problem, ‘We hate meetings.’ We were interested in providing as much flexibility as possible.”

In July 2022, all 300 TechSmith employees were working remotely while new company headquarters were being built. Hamilton says she saw an opportunity to provide more flexibility about working when you want.