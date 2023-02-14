This magical machine turns heartbeats into music

When Oskar Hellqvist’s second son was born with congenital heart disease, it was devastating. Especially because his first son also suffers from CHD , a condition in which a newborn’s heart doesn’t beat with the steady rhythm of a healthy baby, and one of the most common types of birth defects. And although treatable with modern techniques, CHD can deeply affect the heart’s development, eventually resulting in premature death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

After his second son was diagnosed, Hellqvist decided to channel his distress into art. “He had a hard time coping with the situation and struggled to turn it into something tangible,” audiovisual artist and woodworker Love Hultén told me over email. “Oskar reached out to me via Teenage Engineering to see if I was interested in building a piece on behalf of The Swedish Heartchild Foundation.” The objective was to capture the core of this problem, transforming it into something new and beautiful.

Love Hultén [Photo: Philip_Liljenber/courtesy Love Hultén/Teenage Engineering]

Hultén, who is known for his wood-based sound installations, created a machine called CHD-4, a one-of-a-kind machine designed to produce rhythm and music where there is none. This synthesizer looks like a turntable but instead of having the recording of a linear sound engraved into a spiral, it uses four concentric rings. Each of them contains the heartbeat pattern of one of four kids who suffers from CHD, captured with an electrocardiogram machine.

[Image: courtesy Love Hultén/Teenage Engineering]

CHD-4 can play the patterns together or individually, using different types of electronic processing to create sounds that, according to Teenage Engineering, “exemplifies each child’s irregular heartbeat.”