7 Google Sheets tips to help you get the most out of your data

You don’t have to be in business to find Google Sheets useful. If you’re not a numbers person, though, it helps to know which features are worth trying. Read on for simple ways to glean insights from your data, plus get a rundown of some emerging spreadsheet tools.

1. Get a quick summary of a column

Problem: Reams of data can be hard to digest, analyze, and make sense of.

Reams of data can be hard to digest, analyze, and make sense of. Solution: Highlight columns and select Data > Column Stats. Google’s AI will summarize the data and provide quick insights.

Highlight columns and select Data > Column Stats. Google’s AI will summarize the data and provide quick insights. Benefit: Spot patterns you might have missed and share an overview with colleagues.

Spot patterns you might have missed and share an overview with colleagues. Example: This feature recently summarized for me the number of applicants from various countries in a sheet generated from an application form.

2. Clean up messy cells

Problem: Typos, extra white space, or other data glitches can mess up a sheet.

Typos, extra white space, or other data glitches can mess up a sheet. Solution: Select columns and choose Data > Data Cleanup > Cleanup Suggestions.

Select columns and choose Data > Data Cleanup > Cleanup Suggestions. Benefit: You’ll get a list of proposed quick fixes. I like that you can examine the suggested adjustments before accepting any or all of them.

3. Remove duplicates

Problem: Multiple versions of the same data sometimes creep into a sheet, as when someone accidentally submits a form twice.

Multiple versions of the same data sometimes creep into a sheet, as when someone accidentally submits a form twice. Solution: Select columns and then Data > Data Cleanup > Remove Duplicates.

Select columns and then Data > Data Cleanup > Remove Duplicates. Benefit: Ensure that double entries don’t distort your data.

4. Apply conditional formatting to add color to data

Problem: It’s hard to spot patterns in raw numbers.

It’s hard to spot patterns in raw numbers. Solution: Turn cells a particular color if they meet a certain condition.

Turn cells a particular color if they meet a certain condition. Benefit: See patterns, outliers, and problem spots automatically highlighted. Colors applied automatically transform an undifferentiated number blob into something your eyes can digest at a glance. (Here’s Google’s explanation and GIF demo.)

See patterns, outliers, and problem spots automatically highlighted. Colors applied automatically transform an undifferentiated number blob into something your eyes can digest at a glance. (Here’s Google’s explanation and GIF demo.) Example: On a grading sheet you can turn cells red when the score is below 80; yellow when it’s 81 to 90; and green when it’s 91 to 100. Or use a parallel color scheme for your monthly budget.

5. Run fast, free simulations with Causal

Problem: Predicting what might happen is hard. Running simulations usually requires complex software.

Predicting what might happen is hard. Running simulations usually requires complex software. Solution: Use Causal’s simulator—a simple, free Google Sheets add-on—to explore scenarios within your spreadsheet.

Use Causal’s simulator—a simple, free Google Sheets add-on—to explore scenarios within your spreadsheet. Benefit: Streamline decision-making with an overview of possible outcomes.

Streamline decision-making with an overview of possible outcomes. Example: See what will happen to subscription revenue if the market tanks or if interest skyrockets.

6. Update people when a spreadsheet changes

Problem: It’s time-consuming to manually email out spreadsheet updates weekly.

It’s time-consuming to manually email out spreadsheet updates weekly. Solution: Use Email Spreadsheets—an add-on for Google Sheets—to automatically send your spreadsheets on a recurring schedule.

Use Email Spreadsheets—an add-on for Google Sheets—to automatically send your spreadsheets on a recurring schedule. Benefit: Keep everyone up to date on data without wasting time on a clerical task.

Keep everyone up to date on data without wasting time on a clerical task. Example: Send sales totals—or subscriber numbers—automatically to everyone’s inbox on Monday mornings.

7. Use Sheets to send personalized emails

Problem: Sending custom messages to lots of people can be time-consuming.

Sending custom messages to lots of people can be time-consuming. Solution: Use PostSheet to send personalized emails or even text messages from your Google Sheet or Airtable. It’s free for up to 100 emails per month, or $9 to $99 depending on whether you need 1,000 or 100,000 sends per month.

Use PostSheet to send personalized emails or even text messages from your Google Sheet or Airtable. It’s free for up to 100 emails per month, or $9 to $99 depending on whether you need 1,000 or 100,000 sends per month. Benefit: Use a single spreadsheet to send personalized messages to a big group efficiently, freeing up time for more creative projects or a walk in the park.

Use a single spreadsheet to send personalized messages to a big group efficiently, freeing up time for more creative projects or a walk in the park. A free alternative approach: Google’s Martin Hawksey outlined a simple, free way to run a mail merge in Google Sheets using Gmail.

Google Sheets Alternatives

Check out this post I wrote about Airtable, a great alternative to sheets that is easy and even fun to use. It adds database features to spreadsheets and lets you present information and tables elegantly and professionally. Google’s in-house incubator, Area 120, came up with an Airtable alternative called Google Tables.

My pieces on Notion and Coda point out how these versatile services can both be used for spreadsheet functionality, along with document, project management, and database features blended in.

The latest version of Zoho Sheets has artificial intelligence built in, allowing you to ask questions about your data. Google Sheets can do some of this now as well, with its explore tool. Here’s more about that. Example: Ask something like “Total sales in September 2022?” if you have a sales column and a column with dates.

I wrote about how you can use Glide to create simple apps from your Google Sheets. These let people look up information in your sheet or interact with it. Bonus: The sheets can feature people, places, and things, not just numbers. Examples: I used Glide to make free apps out of Google Sheets featuring journalism orgs on TikTok and newsletters about journalism.

Spreadsheet.com aims to outdo Excel and Google Sheets by incorporating project management features. It had some interesting early buzz, but I haven’t had occasion to test it out.

Rows.com integrates your data from services like Mailchimp or Salesforce, and can then export it to live dashboards. I’m looking forward to testing this further.

Actiondesk has related functionality; it can merge live data from multiple sources and export scheduled reports to email or Slack. (It’s too business-y for me.)

I’m looking forward to testing Grid.is to make interactive visualizations out of sheet data. The service aims to give your numbers a narrative.

