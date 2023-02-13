The 5 best work-life bags for your hybrid lifestyle

BY Elizabeth Segran4 minute read

Bag designers are anthropologists who are well versed in how women are living their lives.

In previous years, there were clear narratives. During the pandemic, we worked from home and needed small, hands-free bags to go on walks. Before that, we needed large, lightweight totes and backpacks to carry around our essentials for a busy day, shuttling between the office, the gym, and lunch dates. Our new reality is much more fluid. Some of us are now going to the office every day. Others are eager to attend events and meetings in-person but are also attached to the comfort and flexibility of working from home. For bag designers, this means creating diverse and versatile options that transition easily between professional and casual settings. But brands are also keen to create elegant, fashion-forward options because customers are excited to dress up again as they get back out into the world. As we do every year, we explored the market, testing dozens of bags from brands that create innovative, problem-solving products. We identified five beautiful, high-quality, and practical bags, each designed for a specific hybrid lifestyle.

Subscribe to the Design Newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

[Photo: Silver & Riley] The Perfect Back-to-Work Bag Silver & Riley, Convertible Executive Bag, $695 For people who are eager to dust off their blazers and heels and hop right back into a professional routine, there’s a new bag brand on the market to help complete their outfit. Silver & Riley, founded by a jet-setting management consultant, makes practical work and travel bags in high-end Italian factories. I love the Convertible Executive bag for its very slim, sleek profile. It packs a lot, including a 15-inch laptop, folders, and a water bottle, but its structured exterior holds a compact shape. It features an internal pocket to keep your phone and wallet in easy reach, as well as a fob for your keys. And impressively, it has a strap, so it can be worn in four ways, including as a shoulder bag and a backpack. When I tested it, I found that the bag kept me organized through a busy day of work travel while allowing me to look polished and professional.

[Photo: Clare V.] The Most Elegant Backpack Clare V., Remi Backpack, $535 For many, particularly those walking or biking to work, it’s not practical to be toting a heavy bag over their arm or shoulder. A backpack is the way to go, but most on the market are bulky, ugly, and would totally ruin a nicely put-together work look. Clare V.’s best-selling Remi backpack solves this problem. It is made from high-quality leather and has a minimalist profile, even though its interior is very roomy. Besides a 14-inch laptop, you can carry a gym outfit, a toiletry bag, a sweater, and more. When you don’t want to wear it on your back, the top handle allows you to carry it on the crook of your elbow. Its elegant simplicity means you can wear it to work, but it also looks great with more casual weekend looks, like trips to the playground with your kids. I also like it as a travel bag.

advertisement

[Photo: Cuyana] The Work-to-Weekend Tote Cuyana, Easy Tote, $248 For a decade, Cuyana has mastered the art of the leather tote, having helped create the trend that many other brands have followed. Recently, the brand pared back its large collection of options and designed a single style, the Easy Tote, that is meant to go everywhere and do everything. I found that the bag made good on its promise. It cleverly features two leather handles, small and large, depending on whether you want to carry it over your shoulder or in your hand. It can look more casual than structured bags, which makes it perfect for everyday life in a hybrid world. You can throw in a laptop, books, sweaters, snacks, and a water bottle for a full day out. If you’re looking for more organization inside the bag, Cuyana sells a lot of complementary accessories, including a tote organizer, a laptop sleeve, and an AirPods case. But the tote works nicely without them too.

[Photo: Milaner] The Compact Crossbody Milaner, Alex Crossbody, $395 There are some people who don’t need to carry a lot these days. They have devices at the office and at home, so they’re just looking for a small bag to shuttle between the two. This compact crossbody by Milaner—an Italian startup that makes its products in artisanal workshops in Abruzzo, Italy—will look appropriate in both professional and casual settings. The carefully designed Alex bag is made from supple Nappa leather that comes in many colors and has a beautiful woven pattern on top. Even though it’s compact, it has three inner folds and a pocket to keep your essentials organized. The leather strap is removable, so the bag can become a clutch for an evening out. I found that however I carried the bag, whether over my shoulder, as a crossbody, or in my hand, it instantly elevated my outfit.

[Photo: Polène] The Most Beautiful Everyday Bag Polène, Numéro Neuf, $470 When it comes to handbags, it’s important not to discount beauty. A glorious bag can complete your outfit and lift your spirits. Enter Polène, a 7-year-old luxury brand founded in Paris by three siblings. Its small, highly curated collection features 10 different bag styles. My current favorite is the Numéro Neuf, which has a chic dumpling silhouette. The bag’s star feature is its leather, which is sourced from high-end Italian and Spanish tanneries. Polène has a dedicated workshop in Ubrique, a Spanish village known for its deep roots in crafting leather goods. The “Number Nine” bag is very practical, as long as you don’t need to carry around a laptop. It fits everything you need for a day out, including a small water bottle. I think it looks best when carried by the handle, but it also has a strap to carry it over your shoulder or as a crossbody.