The Twitter cutoff in Turkey highlights the need for the platform in disasters

By The Conversation and Anjana Susarla

Twitter was blocked in Turkey on Feb. 8, 2023, according to internet monitoring service NetBlocks. The outage came amid the massive rescue operation and humanitarian crisis in the aftermath of the earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria two days earlier. Access to Twitter appeared to be restored about 12 hours after it was first blocked.

This kind of data also helps researchers in fields such as transportation get insights about the dynamics of evacuations. A time-based analysis of tweets during Hurricane Sandy in October 2012 shows that researchers can use crowdsourced data from Twitter to quantify the intensity of a hurricane in real time. Such analyses of images of damage and flooding shared through social media help emergency managers identify storm damage and plan relief efforts. Losing access to Twitter, whether from government blocking, financial barriers to Twitter’s application programming interface or Twitter outages like yesterday’s global glitch, will severely restricts up-to-date information about disaster response as events unfold. It also hinders the ability to learn from the past and prepare for future emergencies. Anjana Susarla is a professor of information systems at Michigan State University.