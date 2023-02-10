Twitter’s outage on Wednesday, which saw the site rendered unusable for most users by blocking people from tweeting within the app, accessing or sending direct messages, and following new users, shows that the social media giant is stuck in a Sisyphean nightmare.
The company needs to update its systems to enact the changes Elon Musk wants to make to the platform (things like extending the maximum tweet length and overhauling the algorithm that presents tweets to users). But, following mass layoffs by Musk, Twitter is now short-staffed, according to former staff, some of whom have contacts still within Twitter, and has been forced to instigate frequent code freezes, preventing the deployment of iterative changes to the platform’s codebase. That means vast volumes of code changes are pushed out at once when they do happen—so if anything goes wrong, it’s difficult to unpick what’s to blame.
Musk has responded to significant outages, such as the one this week, by introducing further freezes until the underlying issue is identified—which former staff say simply kicks the problem down the road.
The problem appears to be one of Musk’s own making. By getting rid of so many long-tenured staff, it appears Twitter has routed its institutional knowledge about how the platform works and interacts with other parts of the app.
Fast Company has seen conversations among former Twitter engineers suggesting that Twitter cannot identify what caused the most recent outage because it has tried to push out too many new code changes at once, and it’s impossible to identify which of the changes caused the issue. Other former Twitter engineers suggested to Fast Company that the problem of bundling so many changes into a single new release of the app is due to deploying so many code freezes.
Apps like Twitter are traditionally updated regularly, with teams of engineers testing, then pushing out, new code through app updates. It’s how new features magically appear within the apps on your phone, and how bugs that appeared are fixed when they arise. But it requires regular checking by staff, and institutional knowledge of how Twitter’s codebase works.
“Because the team is so understaffed and a lot of the institutional knowledge has left—involuntarily or otherwise—any new code shipped has the potential to snowball into global outages due to the severe lack of expertise on legacy Twitter systems,” says one former senior software engineer at Twitter who was let go as part of the mass layoffs in October.