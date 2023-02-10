The oil from Super Bowl chicken wings is about to get a second life as airplane fuel

BY Talib Visram2 minute read

Football fans in Arizona chowing down on buffalo wings and burgers before or after the Eagles-Chiefs showdown this weekend can partake with a little less guilt than usual—the oil in which their junk food is fried will soon become sustainable fuel for airplanes.

Around 15,000 Super Bowl ticket holders will attend parties in the parking lot of State Farm Stadium outside Phoenix. After the festivities, Finnish oil refiner Neste will collect the leftover fryer oil and transform it into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The pregame tailgate party—with headliner Sheryl Crow—will feature more than 50 local food vendors serving comfort favorites like burgers, hot dogs, and french fries. Those fried delights will result in an estimated 1,000 gallons of used cooking oil, a feedstock of choice for Neste. [Photo: Neste] The vendors will store their used fat in three 270-gallon bulk tanks provided by Neste partner Mahoney Environmental. The day after the game—when both the joyous and devastated fans have cleared out—Mahoney will collect the oil for future production of SAF: “In essence, taking the garbage of used cooking oil and turning it back into a functional usable product,” says Chris Cooper, president of Neste US.

This is part of Neste’s broader program: using fryer fat, oil, and animal tallow from 55,000 restaurants around the country—from mom-and-pop diners to McDonald’s—and refining it into sustainable fuel. In some cities, like Oakland, the process is truly circular: The by-product of used cooking oil that’s collected from restaurants like Taco Bell and Buffalo Wild Wings is refined and utilized to power Oakland’s municipal fleet of trucks and buses. As for Glendale, Arizona’s grease: It’ll travel by sea freight to one of Neste’s refineries—in Finland, the Netherlands, or Singapore—to either be used in those markets or to return to the U.S. (The feedstock will soon be converted in a new Bay Area plant to keep production local and reduce the emissions generated by long-distance travel.) SAF is blended with regular jet fuel, at up to a 50% composition, fed into airport terminals around the world for storage, and used to fuel flights departing from airports including London’s Heathrow and Tokyo’s Narita. In the U.S., Neste has partners with airports and carriers mainly in the West, including San Francisco International, and Alaska, Delta, and United airlines. (It’s important to note that while SAF is more sustainable, demand has driven up the cost to as much as four times that of traditional fuel.)

Neste also has a partnership with Signature Aviation, a company that runs operations for private jets, including for 10 California airports. Signature is the first aircraft service operator to offer a permanent supply of SAF. Many high-profile fans and participants of the Super Bowl are likely arriving at Scottsdale Airport (where Signature is one of three fixed-base operators) in private aircraft powered by Neste’s SAF. For flights back home out of Scottsdale, private Signature travelers will be able to request to fly with SAF and pay the extra cost to do so. Even though SAF is authorized by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport has not yet allowed SAF to fuel its commercial flights. Cooper says Neste is working to persuade the hub to adopt SAF storage and distribution.