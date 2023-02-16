DoorDash Q4 earnings: Customers are ordering more delivery, but company posts wide net loss

DoorDash saw an all-time high of monthly active users, total order numbers, and marketplace gross order value in its fourth quarter of 2022, according to Thursday’s quarterly earnings report, as consumers showed no signs of slowing down spending on takeout and delivery.

But the company widely missed estimates when it came to net loss in the quarter. DoorDash posted a net loss of $642 million dollars in its fourth quarter, compared to the $256 million expected. The company said that much of those expenses are due to one-time scenarios, such as costs associated with November layoffs and stock-based compensation. There was also an accounting charge that DoorDash’s vice president of finance Ravi Inukonda said in an interview didn’t impact free cash flow. (DoorDash said that at the end of 2022, it had $21 million in free cash flow.)

“If you look at Q4, it was our best quarter ever in terms of both GOV, which is our top line, as well as EBITDA, which is our bottom line,” Inukonda said. (EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.) The company posted an all-time high-adjusted EBITDA of $117 million in the quarter.

Inukonda is himself the subject of some news within the company: He will be stepping into the role of CFO effective March 1. The current CFO, Prabir Adarkar, will in turn become the next COO and president, replacing Christopher Payne, who is retiring from management after holding the post for seven years. Payne will remain with the company as an advisor through the end of May.